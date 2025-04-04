x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

New name revealed for UK’s latest concert venue

Legends and ASM Global's 3,500-cap destination in Becketwell, Derby, has secured a multi-year sponsorship deal

By James Hanley on 04 Apr 2025

A rendering of Vaillant Live, Derby


The UK’s newest concert venue has a new name after securing a multi-year sponsorship deal.

Derby’s flagship Becketwell Live destination, which will also host family events, sports and conferencing, has been renamed Vaillant Live ahead of its opening this spring.

Naming rights partner Vaillant is a local heating manufacturer and has been located in the city’s neighbouring town in Belper since 1964. The five-year sponsorship agreement will support Vaillant in its mission to support the local community.

“As we prepare to open the new venue, we are delighted to forge this partnership with Vaillant – a local business built on outstanding quality and longevity,” says Marcus Sheehan, general manager at Vaillant Live. “This resonates with us as a venue, and we’re very much looking forward to working with the Vaillant team as we bring the very best in live entertainment to the heart of Derby.”

“Sponsoring the Vaillant Live venue is a perfect opportunity to reinforce our activities and focus our involvement with the community”

The partnership will be formally unveiled with the installation of Vaillant Live signage with the first events at the newly-named venue to take place from April.

“We are proud to partner with Legends and ASM Global to bring this incredible venue into the heart of Derby,” adds Henrik Hansen, MD at Vaillant Group UK and Ireland. “Sponsoring the Vaillant Live venue is a perfect opportunity to reinforce our activities and focus our involvement with the community. We hope that the Vaillant Live venue will increase awareness of Vaillant, not only for playing a role in the region’s economy but also providing entertainment to the City of Derby and its surrounding areas.”

Acts announced for the venue so far include Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Wet Wet Wet, Bjorn Again, Level 42 and Boyzlife. Its opening programme will also feature events such as In Conversations with Tim Peake, Miriam Margolyes and I’m A Celebrity’s, GK Barry, and comedians Paul Chowdhry, John Bishop and Jason Manford.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|15 Oct 2024

Second Sphere venue location revealed

Sphere Entertainment has confirmed a replica of the 20,000-cap Las Vegas venue will be developed in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi

News|04 Mar 2025

ILMC 37: The Venue’s Venue – Anchor Topics report

Executives from OVG, ASM Global, Live Nation & Grupo Quality graced ILMC's annual deep dive into the venue sector

News|24 Jan 2025

Music Venue Trust CEO: ‘We need action not words’

The grassroots charity has launched its annual report, which raises concerns over the collapse of touring locations across the UK

News|12 Dec 2024

LIVE Awards 2024 winners revealed

More than 500 guests attended the event, held at East London's Troxy, which saw 15 awards presented across the live community

News|16 Jan 2025

Sphere’s first country music residency revealed

Stadium-headlining singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney has announced a 12-date run at the Las Vegas venue for May/June

Trending Stories

news|03 Apr 2025

Trump’s tariffs: The live business reacts

news|01 Apr 2025

Trump signs executive order on ticket scalping

news|04 Apr 2025

Fans go gaga for Mayhem Ball tour

news|31 Mar 2025

Tributes paid to ticketing stalwart Will Quekett

news|02 Apr 2025

UK live industry backs plans for ticket resale cap

news|02 Apr 2025

Muse postpone Turkish concert amid protests

news|01 Apr 2025

Dua Lipa unveils Radical Optimism Latam tour leg

news|31 Mar 2025

Switzerland’s Paléo Festival sold out in 13 minutes

news|01 Apr 2025

EBB Music expands to UK with agent hires

news|31 Mar 2025

Afterlife Festival Mexico City called off

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|15 Oct 2024

Second Sphere venue location revealed

Sphere Entertainment has confirmed a replica of the 20,000-cap Las Vegas venue will be developed in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi

News|04 Mar 2025

ILMC 37: The Venue’s Venue – Anchor Topics report

Executives from OVG, ASM Global, Live Nation & Grupo Quality graced ILMC's annual deep dive into the venue sector

News|24 Jan 2025

Music Venue Trust CEO: ‘We need action not words’

The grassroots charity has launched its annual report, which raises concerns over the collapse of touring locations across the UK

News|12 Dec 2024

LIVE Awards 2024 winners revealed

More than 500 guests attended the event, held at East London's Troxy, which saw 15 awards presented across the live community

News|16 Jan 2025

Sphere’s first country music residency revealed

Stadium-headlining singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney has announced a 12-date run at the Las Vegas venue for May/June

IQ Jobs Board

International General ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Touring Technical Production ManagerBroadway Entertainment Group

London, UK / Dubai, UAEPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive

General ManagerConcorde 2

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE + Bonus Scheme

Communications & PR ManagerAcademy Music Group

Brixton, UKFull TimeCompetitive