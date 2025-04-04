New name revealed for UK’s latest concert venue

The UK’s newest concert venue has a new name after securing a multi-year sponsorship deal.

Derby’s flagship Becketwell Live destination, which will also host family events, sports and conferencing, has been renamed Vaillant Live ahead of its opening this spring.

Naming rights partner Vaillant is a local heating manufacturer and has been located in the city’s neighbouring town in Belper since 1964. The five-year sponsorship agreement will support Vaillant in its mission to support the local community.

“As we prepare to open the new venue, we are delighted to forge this partnership with Vaillant – a local business built on outstanding quality and longevity,” says Marcus Sheehan, general manager at Vaillant Live. “This resonates with us as a venue, and we’re very much looking forward to working with the Vaillant team as we bring the very best in live entertainment to the heart of Derby.”

“Sponsoring the Vaillant Live venue is a perfect opportunity to reinforce our activities and focus our involvement with the community”

The partnership will be formally unveiled with the installation of Vaillant Live signage with the first events at the newly-named venue to take place from April.

“We are proud to partner with Legends and ASM Global to bring this incredible venue into the heart of Derby,” adds Henrik Hansen, MD at Vaillant Group UK and Ireland. “Sponsoring the Vaillant Live venue is a perfect opportunity to reinforce our activities and focus our involvement with the community. We hope that the Vaillant Live venue will increase awareness of Vaillant, not only for playing a role in the region’s economy but also providing entertainment to the City of Derby and its surrounding areas.”

Acts announced for the venue so far include Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Wet Wet Wet, Bjorn Again, Level 42 and Boyzlife. Its opening programme will also feature events such as In Conversations with Tim Peake, Miriam Margolyes and I’m A Celebrity’s, GK Barry, and comedians Paul Chowdhry, John Bishop and Jason Manford.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.