Central London to welcome new entertainment space

NEON at Battersea Power Station will launch with its inaugural exhibition, Jurassic World: The Experience, in May

A new visitor attraction billed as Central London’s first purpose-built entertainment and cultural visitor space is set to open next month.

NEON at Battersea Power Station, which boasts more than 3,200m2 of floor space, will launch with Jurassic World: The Experience on 23 May.

The brainchild of global immersive experience and exhibition specialist NEON, the venue is expected to become a hub for “high-profile, rotating cultural content”.

It plans to unveil two “cutting-edge” shows per year from NEON’s repertoire of touring IP and original artifact engagements, such as Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs. NEON is also currently in discussions with global IP holders, museums, and experiential design partners to programme a year-round calendar of exhibitions.

“We are excited to bring this globally celebrated experience to the heart of London”

“The opening of Jurassic World: The Experience at the iconic Battersea Power Station will mark the first of many world-class IP experiences that NEON will be showcasing in London through our partnerships with leading global studios and partners around the world,” says NEON CEO and executive chair Ron Tan. “Together, we are excited to bring this globally celebrated experience to the heart of London.”

NEON will provide 5,000 complimentary tickets to local schools and 1,000 free tickets to local charities, community organisations, and youth groups. The building’s sustainability credentials include 95% recoverable materials, 60% reduction in construction time, and a sedum living roof.

“We are delighted to be working closely with NEON to bring an exciting new cultural space to Battersea Power Station in the year that Wandsworth has been named the London Borough of Culture. Jurassic World is iconic, making it the perfect first experience to showcase next to this iconic London landmark,” adds Sam Cotton, head of asset management at Battersea Power Station Development Company.

The booming experience and exhibition sector will be showcased in IQ‘s Touring Entertainment Report 2025, which will be published in May.

