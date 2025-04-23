Music fans in favour of ticket resale cap, says survey

A new audit has revealed the behaviours, perceptions, concerns, motivations and opinions of over 8,000 music fans in the UK

A new survey of 8,000 music fans in the UK found that the overwhelming majority of respondents are in favour of a price cap on ticket resale.

The findings were shared as part of the Music Fans Voice (MFV) survey into the behaviours, perceptions, concerns, motivations and opinions of some of the UK’s concertgoers.

Commissioned by local authorities in eight UK cities, the audit highlights several areas of concern around ticket resale, dynamic pricing and the secondary market.

In the survey, 97% of music fans said they believe that the face value resale of tickets should be permitted, but there was an overwhelming call for ticket re-selling at a higher price to be banned with 91% calling for legislation to end the practice.

The UK live music industry has also come out strongly in favour of a ticket resale cap, though there is currently no consensus on the acceptable level of resale uplift.

The government, which recently concluded its long-awaited consultation into the secondary market, previously indicated it would be looking to cap resale at 10% above face value, but sought views on levels ranging from no uplift at all to 30%.

The MFV survey also revealed that 91% of respondents believe that dynamic pricing should be outlawed, and only 11% of those who had purchased dynamically priced tickets believe the concept was adequately communicated to them at the point of sale.

The debate around dynamic ticketing was stoked last year with the on-sale for Oasis’ reunion shows, during which ticket buyers who had queued for several hours were offered tickets for more than twice the advertised face value. Last month, the UK’s consumer watchdog said Ticketmaster may have breached consumer protection law during the band’s ticket sale.

The report showed numerous areas where price and affordability was a key concern for respondents. 60% of people said they would attend more live events if they provided “better value for money”. Respondents also called for lower ticket prices (91%), more affordable food/drink options (53%), discounts for early bird ticket purchases (37%) and flexible ticket options such as transfers or pay monthly (33%).

Another notable finding was the overwhelming support for the proposed £1 ticket levy on UK arena and stadium shows, with 93% of respondents saying they agreed with the policy.

Sam Duckworth, an artist who performs as Get Cape, Wear Cape, Fly and a key instigator of this survey, says: “Music Fans are the lifeblood of our industry and deserve to be at the epicentre of conversations about its present and its future. Through the collaborative efforts of the major music cities, they have been given a data-driven seat at the top table. Ensuring that fans across the UK feel heard, respected and that the direction of travel takes into account their vital role in making sure that live music continues to be at the forefront of British Culture.”

David Martin, CEO, Featured Artists Coalition, commented on the survey: “The results of the Music Fans’ Voice Survey have one overriding message: the relationship between artists and fans provides the beating heart of live music. It’s their shared passion which drives music discovery, ticket sales, attendances, and in-venue spending.

“Clearly, many fans are feeling the financial pinch right now. It’s something we all need to be conscious of. But that makes it even more heartening that respondents put such an emphasis on supporting artists, whether through buying their merchandise and vinyl at shows or backing the concept of a ticket levy on arena and stadium events.

“The FAC hears that message loud and clear. It’s given us renewed vigour to crack on with our 100% Venues campaign, and to push harder for the blanket adoption of a ticket levy to support those most impacted by the cost of touring crisis in grassroots live music.”

Over 8,000 people took part in the Music Fans Voice survey, designed & implemented by CGA with NIQ. Of the respondents, 18-35-year-olds made up just over 30%, 25-54-year-olds made up over 40% and over 55s made up over 26%. Just over half of the participants were male, with 44% female, 2% gender fluid and 1% choosing not to say. Feedback was collected between February 3rd and March 4th 2025.

Full survey results can be seen here: https://musicfansvoice.uk/results-2025

