Movers & Shakers: UTA, AEG, DWP

In the latest roundup of appointments and hires, music agents Zach Iser and Caroline Yim swap WME for UTA

Music agents Zach Iser and Caroline Yim have joined UTA, where both will serve as partners and agents in the music department.

The Los Angeles-based pair join UTA from WME, which they joined in 2021 as partners and co-heads of hip-hop and R&B. Prior to that, they were with CAA for three years.

Both have a proven track record of working with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, including Anderson. Paak, Doechii, Kehlani, SZA and Future.

“We’ve long admired the way Zach and Caroline discover, nurture and build the careers of artists,” says UTA president David Kramer. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to UTA and have our clients benefit from their command of the hip-hop and R&B arena. We will continue to invest in music and remain focused on providing our artists with the absolute best pathway to thrive.”

Elsewhere, AEG global partnerships veteran Paul Samuels has been elevated to president, having clocked in 17 years as executive vice president.

In the US, Danny Hayes is leaving Danny Wimmer Presents, where he has served as chief executive and partner for more than a decade. Wimmer will resume the top position.

During Hayes’ time at the company, DWP has grown into one of the largest rock festival promoters in the country with a staple of events that include Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, Bourbon and Beyond and Louder than Life in Louisville, Inkcarceration in Ohio, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio and Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Kerem Turgut, meanwhile, has announced his departure from All Things Live Middle East, where he was a promoter for over a year. The 2023 New Boss, who has previously worked at Dubai Opera and Zorlu Performing Arts Centre in Turkey, has not announced his next role.

“We’ve long admired the way Zach and Caroline discover, nurture and build the careers of artists”

Live entertainment company Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) has named Tim Jorgensen as vice president of operations on its Austin, US, team.

In the new role, Jorgensen will lead OEG’s Block 21 businesses in the city, including ACL Live, 3TEN and W Austin. In addition to leading strategic direction for the Block 21 complex, he will oversee day-to-day operations at ACL Live and 3TEN. Jorgensen will report directly to Gary Scott, COO at Opry Entertainment Group.

Jorgensen previously worked at ASM Global, overseeing arenas, stadiums, convention centres and theaters and helping launch the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Missouri. He also recently served as president of full-service production labour company Crew One Productions, leading strategic acquisitions and overseeing its festival division. He previously held leadership roles at Live Nation and House of Blues Entertainment.

Defected, the UK-based record label and festival promoter, has appointed Steven Braines as its new head of events.

Starting this month, Braines will take over from Nick Mizzi who departs the business in May. Braines will report into Defected’s global director of events & talent George Pritchard, driving the strategies for the touring Defected, Glitterbox and D4 D4nce brands.

Braines co-founded the award-winning international label and inclusive events series He.She.They alongside Sophia Kearney, launching events in more than 20 countries, including takeovers with Glastonbury, Coachella, a multi-year residency at Amnesia Ibiza and collaborations with brands such as Apple, Adidas and Ballantines.

Braines, who was recognised in IQ‘s first-ever LGBTIQ+ List, will continue to fulfil his commitments at He.She.They alongside his new role at Defected.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.