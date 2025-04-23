Movers & Shakers: MTG, AEG, Legends

Confirmed360 and Just Jazz have also announced appointments and promotions...

AEG Presents subsidiary Messina Touring Group has announced a round of promotions.

Nick Ayoub has been promoted to head of digital strategy and operations, where he will lead MTG’s digital operations, streamline internal processes, and develop data strategies to drive efficiency, innovation, and long-term growth.

Kara Smoak has been elevated to director of digital marketing, continuing to lead digital and creative strategy for MTG’s country roster, including George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Old Dominion, and Zac Brown Band.

Meesha Kosciolek has been promoted to director of production, MTG Nashville, after five years as a production promoter representative on tours for George Strait, Blake Shelton, and Eric Church.

Alvin Abshire steps into the role of digital operations manager, bringing his experience in scaling operations and executing creative strategy for tours by George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and The Lumineers.

Lucy Freeman has been promoted to digital marketing manager, leading campaigns for arena and stadium tours by Ed Sheeran, George Strait, and Kenny Chesney.

Madison Machen has been elevated to manager, partnerships and branding, leading strategies for major pop and country tours, including Blake Shelton, Ed Sheeran, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, and The Lumineers.

“It thrills me to see our MTG team grow as each of these individuals is incredible at what they do,” shares CEO Louis Messina. “Watching them achieve new heights makes me so happy. The success of the entire team and everything they touch is my proudest accomplishment.”

Premium experiences company Legends has also announced several promotions, forming an executive team for its college business.

Tim Statezni has been named executive vice-president of college, while Jankoski has been promoted to senior vice-president of college. Lenhardt has been made senior vice-president of college feasibility and strategy. All three execs have more than ten years of experience with Legends.

“At Legends, one of our major differentiators has always been our people. We’re proud to recognise Tim, Dan, and Jay – leaders whose deep experience and more than 40 years combined impact at Legends have been instrumental in the growth of our business and the success of our partners,” said Chad Estis, executive vice-president and chief revenue officer, Legends.

Meanwhile, AEG has promoted Trent Allison to senior director of sales & special events for venues in Georgia and Tennessee. Formerly director of sales, Allison will now oversee special events at The Pinnacle, AEG Presents’ new flagship venue in Nashville, while continuing to oversee The Eastern, Terminal West, Variety Playhouse & Georgia Theatre in Georgia. He will be based in AEG Presents’ Nashville office and report to regional vice president, AEG Presents, Mike DuCharme.

Confirmed360, a provider of premium sports and entertainment experiences, has named Ben Horton as senior vice-president, global business development.

Horton is expected to utilise his expertise in sales leadership, business development and strategic partnerships to drive revenue growth.

Most recently, he served as director of inventory strategy at SeatGeek, where he oversaw the business development strategy for the company’s secondary marketplace. Prior to this role, Horton also held various leadership roles at StubHub.

And finally, booking agent Dennis Meentz has joined Germany’s Just Jazz, one of Europe’s oldest booking and artist management agencies.

“We are particularly excited about the relationships Dennis has cultivated over the years, which will open doors for new opportunities and collaborations,” reads a statement from the company.

“In addition to his impressive background, Dennis will be introducing a some exceptional artists to our roster, as well as booking some of our Just Jazz artists in certain territories (TBA).”

