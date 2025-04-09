Movers & Shakers: Deutsche Bank Park, Intellitix

Sportpark Stadion Frankfurt has a new MD in former CTS Eventim SVP & real estate developer Moritz Schneider

Sportpark Stadion Frankfurt (SSF) – the German company behind Deutsche Bank Park – has appointed Moritz Schneider as MD.

Schneider, who succeeds the retiring Clarissa Böckl, brings more than 15 years of professional experience to the company in sports, live entertainment and international project management and development.

Most recently, he was SVP & real estate developer at CTS Eventim, where he played a key role in the planning and construction of a new arena in Milan. Prior to that, he served stints with Stadion Frankfurt Management and its successor Eintracht Frankfurt Stadion.

“I would like to thank Mike Josef and the supervisory board of SSF for their trust and I am very much looking forward to this exciting task,” says Schneider. “Looking after SSF’s existing portfolio is a very attractive challenge for me. Driving forward the multifunctional arena urban development project fills me with pride and fits in perfectly with my many years of international professional experience in event, venue and planning management.

“Deutsche Bank Park is one of the leading event venues in Europe, and it is a great task to manage and continuously improve it. And then finally realising the multifunctional arena for Frankfurt is a unique and incredibly exciting challenge.”

The home of Bundesliga football club Eintracht Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park (cap. 44,000 for concerts) is preparing to host shows by Kendrick Lamar & SZA, Linkin Park, Stray Kids and Robbie Williams this year.

Schneider will also oversee the proposed 15,000-cap multifunctional arena project next to the stadium.

“I felt it was time to give back to the industry which has kept me afloat for 30 years”

Meanwhile, Live Nation Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) has elevated SVP, marketing solutions and client services Kristy Rosser to SVP, head of media and sponsorships. Rosser founded the group’s commercial rights and creative agency Secret Sounds Connect, which was recently rebranded as Connect by Live Nation.

“We’re excited to announce Kristy will expand her role, leveraging her expertise in creating impactful brand partnerships within the music landscape,” Live Nation ANZ COO Alex Klos tells Mumbrella.

Rosser’s promotion follows the exit of brand partnerships president Greg Segal, who said in a LinkedIn post that he was taking “an overdue career break” after 12 years with LN.

Separately, Sarah McLeod, lead vocalist, and guitarist of award-winning rock band The Superjesus, has been announced as chair of Australian Women in Music (AWM). McLeod has served on the AWM board of directors for the past year, working alongside the organisation’s founder Vicki Gordon.

“I signed on to the board of Australian Women in Music a year ago because I felt it was time to give back to the industry which has kept me afloat for 30 years,” says McLeod. “AWM has come a long way, but there’s still so much to achieve. As the new chair, I will be working with the board to address the enormous gender research gap across the sector and focusing on opportunities beyond our Award Ceremony, First Nation’s Showcase, and Conference to see where we can provide more support.”

Elsewhere, Toronto, Canada-based RFID/access control tech firm Intellitix has promoted Dima Kuznetzov to chief technology officer.

“Dima has been instrumental in driving the technical vision behind our most successful products.,” says Intellitix CEO Peter Fantuz. “His leadership and passion for innovation will continue to guide us as we push the boundaries of what’s possible with cashless payments and access control.”

