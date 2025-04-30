x

Montreux Jazz Festival plans first Africa edition

The iconic Swiss festival has previously been exported to Japan, China, Brazil and the US

By Lisa Henderson on 30 Apr 2025

Montreux Jazz Festival 2024

Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland


Organisers of Switzerland’s legendary Montreux Jazz Festival have announced that the festival will be exported to South Africa in 2026.

MJF has previously held international editions in Tokyo (Japan), Suzhou (China), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and Miami (US).

In March 2026, the event will debut at The Franschhoek Wine Valley, which has been touted as the “food and wine capital of South Africa”. Further details will follow later this year.

“We are delighted to see this dream come to life,” says Mark Goedvolk, Founder of MJF Franschhoek. “Hosting the Festival in Franschhoek offers a unique opportunity to bridge cultural divides and create meaningful connections between emerging South African artists and the world’s top international artists and music industry leaders. My hope is for MJF Franschhoek to stand as a beacon of excellence in hospitality and a vibrant celebration of musical talent, united by the power of music.”

“This new collaboration marks a historic moment as the first-ever African edition of our festival”

Mathieu Jaton, CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival, says:  “We are very excited to bring the Montreux Jazz Festival to Franschhoek, a place renowned for its rich culture and stunning natural setting. This new collaboration marks a historic moment as the first-ever African edition of our festival. We are honoured to work alongside local partners who share our passion for live music, creativity and hospitality.”

The 59th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival will take place between 4 and 19 July 2025 on the Lake Geneva shoreline, with nearly 250,000 attendees.

The festival is set to open with a world-exclusive event: Chaka Khan & Friends to Quincy with Love – a celebration of the late Quincy Jones, a longtime ambassador and architect of Montreux’s rich legacy.

Other acts confirmed to perform are Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts, Pulp, Sam Fender, RAYE, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, J Balvin, Ezra Collective, FKA Twigs, Alanis Morissette, Santana, Benson Boone, Bloc Party and The Black Keys.

 

