Modest Mouse announce two new music festivals

The American rock band are launching a Washington-based festival and a five-day music cruise

American rock band Modest Mouse have announced a second new music festival, slated to take place in the US later this year.

The inaugural Psychic Salamander Festival will be held in Washington between 13 and 14 September, with Modest Mouse headlining both days.

They will be joined by the likes of The Flaming Lips, Courtney Barnett, Built To Spill, The Vaudevillian and Mattress on 13 September, and The Flaming Lips, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, Friko and Sun Atoms on 14 September.

Earlier this month, Modest Mouse announced Ice Cream Floats, a five-day music festival that will take place in 2026 on the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship.

Modest Mouse announced Ice Cream Floats, a five-day music festival on a cruise

The three-day cruise will set sail between 5 and 9 February next year, chartering between Miami and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Modest Mouse will be headline three nights of the festival, while other acts include Portugal. The Man, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Mannequin Pussy and more.

In March, the band kicked off their international co-headlining tour with The Flaming Lips, which will continue through to September with stops in Europe, the UK, Canada, and the United States.

Last year, they reissued their 2004 album Good News for People Who Love Bad News to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.