x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Modest Mouse announce two new music festivals

The American rock band are launching a Washington-based festival and a five-day music cruise

By Lisa Henderson on 25 Apr 2025


image © Wikimedia Commons/Stuart Sevastos

American rock band Modest Mouse have announced a second new music festival, slated to take place in the US later this year.

The inaugural Psychic Salamander Festival will be held in Washington between 13 and 14 September, with Modest Mouse headlining both days.

They will be joined by the likes of The Flaming Lips, Courtney Barnett, Built To Spill, The Vaudevillian and Mattress on 13 September, and The Flaming Lips, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, Friko and Sun Atoms on 14 September.

Earlier this month, Modest Mouse announced Ice Cream Floats, a five-day music festival that will take place in 2026 on the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship.

Modest Mouse announced Ice Cream Floats, a five-day music festival on a cruise

The three-day cruise will set sail between 5 and 9 February next year, chartering between Miami and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Modest Mouse will be headline three nights of the festival, while other acts include Portugal. The Man, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Mannequin Pussy and more.

In March, the band kicked off their international co-headlining tour with The Flaming Lips, which will continue through to September with stops in Europe, the UK, Canada, and the United States.

Last year, they reissued their 2004 album Good News for People Who Love Bad News to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|28 Oct 2024

Tool announce festival in Dominican Republic

The American band will host some of the biggest names in rock music during the three-day getaway...

News|10 Dec 2024

European Festival Awards announce lifetime achievement award

The 14th annual ceremony will take place on 15 January 2025 at de Oosterpoort in Groningen, The Netherlands

News|15 Apr 2025

Google and Sphere announce AI tech partnership

The collaboration will utilise generative AI to bring an immersive presentation of The Wizard of Oz to Sphere Las Vegas

News|28 Mar 2025

Four US indie festivals reveal joint ticket offer

Organisers behind the California festivals are offering a $599 IndepenDANCE pass for access to all four events

Executives from OVG and Loft Entertainment
News|13 Nov 2024

Canadian Music Week reimagined after buyout

Oak View Group and Loft Entertainment jointly acquired the long-running conference and music festival earlier this year

Trending Stories

news|22 Apr 2025

Live making ‘major strides’ on green issues

news|24 Apr 2025

Age-old problem: Veteran acts’ insurance dilemma

news|23 Apr 2025

Electronic music industry valued at $12.9 billion

news|22 Apr 2025

‘Festivals are back’: Bluesfest confirms 2026 return

news|23 Apr 2025

Music fans in favour of ticket resale cap, says survey

news|24 Apr 2025

Oasis fans ‘lose £2m’ to resale ticket scams

news|22 Apr 2025

New €92m stadium to be built in Venice

news|22 Apr 2025

Venue issues nix Katy Perry’s Guadalajara concerts

news|24 Apr 2025

Norway’s Tons of Rock hails record sell-out

news|23 Apr 2025

Movers & Shakers: MTG, AEG, Legends

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|28 Oct 2024

Tool announce festival in Dominican Republic

The American band will host some of the biggest names in rock music during the three-day getaway...

News|10 Dec 2024

European Festival Awards announce lifetime achievement award

The 14th annual ceremony will take place on 15 January 2025 at de Oosterpoort in Groningen, The Netherlands

News|15 Apr 2025

Google and Sphere announce AI tech partnership

The collaboration will utilise generative AI to bring an immersive presentation of The Wizard of Oz to Sphere Las Vegas

News|28 Mar 2025

Four US indie festivals reveal joint ticket offer

Organisers behind the California festivals are offering a $599 IndepenDANCE pass for access to all four events

Executives from OVG and Loft Entertainment
News|13 Nov 2024

Canadian Music Week reimagined after buyout

Oak View Group and Loft Entertainment jointly acquired the long-running conference and music festival earlier this year

IQ Jobs Board

Senior Fan Experience ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp To £55K DOE

Venue Event ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp To £45K DOE

Head of Tour Accounting, InternationalAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£70K - £75K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Assistant Front of House ManagerEventim Apollo

London, UKFull Time£31K - £35K + Benefits