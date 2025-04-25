Manila set to gain ambitious 10k-cap EDM festival

&FRIENDS festival is vying to be the number one destination festival for EDM in the Philippines

A new two-day EDM festival will launch in the Philippines next month, featuring more than 60 acts from the East and West.

The 10,000-capacity &FRIENDS festival lands in the capital city of Manila between 30-31 May, featuring the likes of Zedd, Bbno$, Illenium, Seven Lions, Euro Trash, Kiara and Ylona Garcia.

The inaugural edition will take place at the five-star hotel Okada Manila, with full festival tickets starting from $149 and single-day tickets starting from $61.

“We’re looking to be the destination festival for EDM in the Philippines,” says Justin Banusing, CEO of Clout Kitchen, which organises the festival.

“We’ve seen how festivals like Coachella, EDC, and Tomorrowland unite music lovers from all over the world, and now it’s Manila’s turn. We want to bring EDM back as a festival mainstay in the Philippines.”

But bringing internationally renowned acts to Manila is just one part of the puzzle for &FRIENDS, says Banusing. The festival’s organisers are intent on investing in regional talent, especially as they look to export the brand to other markets in South East Asia.

“We don’t just want to be another music festival that brings big names – we also want to be the festival that platforms EDM acts from around the region,” explains Banusing.

“We’re working together to bridge Asian EDM from across the globe, having HOANG, Botcash, Hoaprox, and Foxela from America, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore, respectively.”

“We have also invited the amazing Ylona Garcia to headline our OPM (Original Pilipino Music) stage. She’s supported by amazing musicians such as Kiyo, Amiel Sol, Barq, and Alys,” he concludes.

Alongside the festival’s musical ambitions, &FRIENDS promises to be a “celebration of Gen Z pop culture, the creators leading the charge, and the communities around them”.

Clout Kitchen will draw on its clientele, as a consumer AI startup focused on creator-driven interactive experiences in gaming and pop culture. Headquartered in Los Angeles and Manila, the firm is backed by investors like a16z Games and AppWorks.

“The festival is built around the creators we work with, content creators and artists, giving them a space to connect with their fans not just online but in real life, in ways that feel personal, immersive, and memorable,” says Banusing.

&FRIENDS festival launches as the EDM industry reaches new heights to a valuation of $12.9 billion, according to the IMS Business Report 2025.

