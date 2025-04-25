x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Manila set to gain ambitious 10k-cap EDM festival

&FRIENDS festival is vying to be the number one destination festival for EDM in the Philippines

By Lisa Henderson on 25 Apr 2025

Zedd will perform at &Friends


image © Wikimedia Commons/Charito Yap

A new two-day EDM festival will launch in the Philippines next month, featuring more than 60 acts from the East and West.

The 10,000-capacity &FRIENDS festival lands in the capital city of Manila between 30-31 May, featuring the likes of Zedd, Bbno$, Illenium, Seven Lions, Euro Trash, Kiara and Ylona Garcia.

The inaugural edition will take place at the five-star hotel Okada Manila, with full festival tickets starting from $149 and single-day tickets starting from $61.

“We’re looking to be the destination festival for EDM in the Philippines,” says Justin Banusing, CEO of Clout Kitchen, which organises the festival.

“We’ve seen how festivals like Coachella, EDC, and Tomorrowland unite music lovers from all over the world, and now it’s Manila’s turn. We want to bring EDM back as a festival mainstay in the Philippines.”

But bringing internationally renowned acts to Manila is just one part of the puzzle for &FRIENDS, says Banusing. The festival’s organisers are intent on investing in regional talent, especially as they look to export the brand to other markets in South East Asia.

“We want to bring EDM back as a festival mainstay in the Philippines”

“We don’t just want to be another music festival that brings big names – we also want to be the festival that platforms EDM acts from around the region,” explains Banusing.

“We’re working together to bridge Asian EDM from across the globe, having HOANG, Botcash, Hoaprox, and Foxela from America, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore, respectively.”

“We have also invited the amazing Ylona Garcia to headline our OPM (Original Pilipino Music) stage. She’s supported by amazing musicians such as Kiyo, Amiel Sol, Barq, and Alys,” he concludes.

Alongside the festival’s musical ambitions, &FRIENDS promises to be a “celebration of Gen Z pop culture, the creators leading the charge, and the communities around them”.

Clout Kitchen will draw on its clientele, as a consumer AI startup focused on creator-driven interactive experiences in gaming and pop culture. Headquartered in Los Angeles and Manila, the firm is backed by investors like a16z Games and AppWorks.

“The festival is built around the creators we work with, content creators and artists, giving them a space to connect with their fans not just online but in real life, in ways that feel personal, immersive, and memorable,” says Banusing.

&FRIENDS festival launches as the EDM industry reaches new heights to a valuation of $12.9 billion, according to the IMS Business Report 2025.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|10 Dec 2024

Kehlani to headline new Manila festival PLUS63

Following six annual editions in Cebu, the 20,000-capacity event is being transported across the Philippines to the capital city

Primavera Sound Porto
News|07 Nov 2024

Festival promoters capitalise on ‘golden era’ of EDM

Primavera Sound, FEST Team and Arty Farty Brussels have announced new events and programmes dedicated to electronic dance music

News|07 Mar 2025

‘You have to be ambitious to reach the top’

Off the back of winning the top promoter gong at ILMC's Arthur Awards, Mojo's Kim Bloem tells IQ what it takes to shatter the glass ceiling

News|03 Feb 2025

Helsinki to gain second multipurpose arena

As hopes grow for the reopening of the ex-Hartwall Arena, another venue scheme has taken a major leap forward in Finland's capital

News|10 Apr 2025

Groningen set for new 3,200-cap concert venue

The ESNS host city plans to build a new venue and renovate De Oosterport rather than build a new multipurpose complex

Trending Stories

news|22 Apr 2025

Live making ‘major strides’ on green issues

news|24 Apr 2025

Age-old problem: Veteran acts’ insurance dilemma

news|23 Apr 2025

Electronic music industry valued at $12.9 billion

news|22 Apr 2025

‘Festivals are back’: Bluesfest confirms 2026 return

news|23 Apr 2025

Music fans in favour of ticket resale cap, says survey

news|24 Apr 2025

Oasis fans ‘lose £2m’ to resale ticket scams

news|22 Apr 2025

New €92m stadium to be built in Venice

news|22 Apr 2025

Venue issues nix Katy Perry’s Guadalajara concerts

news|24 Apr 2025

Norway’s Tons of Rock hails record sell-out

news|23 Apr 2025

Movers & Shakers: MTG, AEG, Legends

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|10 Dec 2024

Kehlani to headline new Manila festival PLUS63

Following six annual editions in Cebu, the 20,000-capacity event is being transported across the Philippines to the capital city

Primavera Sound Porto
News|07 Nov 2024

Festival promoters capitalise on ‘golden era’ of EDM

Primavera Sound, FEST Team and Arty Farty Brussels have announced new events and programmes dedicated to electronic dance music

News|07 Mar 2025

‘You have to be ambitious to reach the top’

Off the back of winning the top promoter gong at ILMC's Arthur Awards, Mojo's Kim Bloem tells IQ what it takes to shatter the glass ceiling

News|03 Feb 2025

Helsinki to gain second multipurpose arena

As hopes grow for the reopening of the ex-Hartwall Arena, another venue scheme has taken a major leap forward in Finland's capital

News|10 Apr 2025

Groningen set for new 3,200-cap concert venue

The ESNS host city plans to build a new venue and renovate De Oosterport rather than build a new multipurpose complex

IQ Jobs Board

Senior Fan Experience ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp To £55K DOE

Venue Event ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp To £45K DOE

Head of Tour Accounting, InternationalAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£70K - £75K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Assistant Front of House ManagerEventim Apollo

London, UKFull Time£31K - £35K + Benefits