x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Maluma plans three-day fest in Colombia

Mexico is also set to gain a new festival, dedicated to reggaeton and corridos tumbados music

By Lisa Henderson on 23 Apr 2025


Colombian singer Maluma has announced a three-day festival in his native city of Medellín.

The free-to-attend event will revolve around his sold-out hometown show, which is scheduled for this Saturday (26 April) at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

Ticketholders for the concert will be guaranteed access to the three-day festival (25–27 April) at the same venue, which will include activities, food courts, and brand activations.

Those without a concert ticket can enjoy the festival on Friday and Sunday by registering for free.

In 2022, Maluma drew an estimated 54,000 people to the Medallo En El Mapa show at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium

In 2022, Maluma drew an estimated 54,000 people to the Medallo En El Mapa show at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

The show, which was streamed live on Amazon in more than 240 countries, featured guests such as Feid, Grupo Firme, and superstar Madonna, and marked a milestone in the Colombian singer’s career.

Elsewhere, a new one-day festival will debut next month in Mexico, featuring an array of reggaeton and corridos tumbados stars.

Resuena Dos Equis will take place at Foro Cholula in Puebla on 31 May with acts including Natanael Cano, Nicky Jam, Arcangel, Luis R Conriquez, Alvaro Diaz, Oscar Maydon and more.

The festival is promoted by La Familia Presenta, Ocesa and Apodaca Live.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Wireless Festival, UK
News|17 Feb 2025

Drake to headline all three days of Wireless

The Canadian rapper will perform a different setlist each night of the annual rap and hip-hop music festival

Sting, Royal Albert Hall, 2018
News|25 Mar 2025

Festivals 2025: Sting to headline new Mexico fest

Sziget, Roskilde, Summer Sonic Bangkok, Meltdown and AthensRocks have also made lineup announcements

News|01 Nov 2024

ABBA Arena team unveils plans for new UK venue

Stufish Entertainment Architects has released initial designs for a 1,200-seat theatre and concert venue

News|02 Jan 2025

Plans to stage multi-day London K-pop festival

Promoter Magic Sound is bidding to bring the 15,000-cap Made in Korea (MIK) to Brent's Northwick Park this June

Holger Jan Schmidt, general secretary of Yourope and GO Group co-founder
News|06 Mar 2025

Yourope wraps 3F project, plans follow-up scheme

The European festival association has secured EU funding for a further four years following the success of its Future-Fit Festivals initiative

Trending Stories

news|17 Apr 2025

Setting the scene for Lady Gaga’s Copacabana Beach show

news|17 Apr 2025

Primavera Sound launches pop-up venue in Barcelona

comment|17 Apr 2025

‘Cancel’ culture: artists vs sponsors

news|17 Apr 2025

Pollstar Awards for Barrie Marshall, UK venues

news|22 Apr 2025

Live making ‘major strides’ on green issues

news|22 Apr 2025

‘Festivals are back’: Bluesfest confirms 2026 return

news|17 Apr 2025

Festival lineups: Open’er, Hurricane & Southside

news|22 Apr 2025

Venue issues nix Katy Perry’s Guadalajara concerts

news|22 Apr 2025

New €92m stadium to be built in Venice

news|17 Apr 2025

First lawsuit filed over DR nightclub disaster

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Wireless Festival, UK
News|17 Feb 2025

Drake to headline all three days of Wireless

The Canadian rapper will perform a different setlist each night of the annual rap and hip-hop music festival

Sting, Royal Albert Hall, 2018
News|25 Mar 2025

Festivals 2025: Sting to headline new Mexico fest

Sziget, Roskilde, Summer Sonic Bangkok, Meltdown and AthensRocks have also made lineup announcements

News|01 Nov 2024

ABBA Arena team unveils plans for new UK venue

Stufish Entertainment Architects has released initial designs for a 1,200-seat theatre and concert venue

News|02 Jan 2025

Plans to stage multi-day London K-pop festival

Promoter Magic Sound is bidding to bring the 15,000-cap Made in Korea (MIK) to Brent's Northwick Park this June

Holger Jan Schmidt, general secretary of Yourope and GO Group co-founder
News|06 Mar 2025

Yourope wraps 3F project, plans follow-up scheme

The European festival association has secured EU funding for a further four years following the success of its Future-Fit Festivals initiative

IQ Jobs Board

General ManagerAMAAD / U-Live

Brighton, UKFull Time£35K - £40K + Profit Bonus

Front of House ManagerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKFull Time£40K - £45K a year + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Venue ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£40K - 45K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Senior Business Finance ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive