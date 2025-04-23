Maluma plans three-day fest in Colombia

Mexico is also set to gain a new festival, dedicated to reggaeton and corridos tumbados music

Colombian singer Maluma has announced a three-day festival in his native city of Medellín.

The free-to-attend event will revolve around his sold-out hometown show, which is scheduled for this Saturday (26 April) at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

Ticketholders for the concert will be guaranteed access to the three-day festival (25–27 April) at the same venue, which will include activities, food courts, and brand activations.

Those without a concert ticket can enjoy the festival on Friday and Sunday by registering for free.

In 2022, Maluma drew an estimated 54,000 people to the Medallo En El Mapa show at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

The show, which was streamed live on Amazon in more than 240 countries, featured guests such as Feid, Grupo Firme, and superstar Madonna, and marked a milestone in the Colombian singer’s career.

Elsewhere, a new one-day festival will debut next month in Mexico, featuring an array of reggaeton and corridos tumbados stars.

Resuena Dos Equis will take place at Foro Cholula in Puebla on 31 May with acts including Natanael Cano, Nicky Jam, Arcangel, Luis R Conriquez, Alvaro Diaz, Oscar Maydon and more.

The festival is promoted by La Familia Presenta, Ocesa and Apodaca Live.

