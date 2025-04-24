Malaysia offers incentives to attract global stars

The government has pledged an annual grant to support large-scale concerts – but has revised its guidelines for international acts

Spurred on by neighbouring Singapore’s success with Taylor Swift, Malaysia is offering financial incentives for promoters to bring international stars to the country.

In a bid to boost event tourism, the Malaysian government has pledged a RM10 million (€2m) annual grant to support “high-impact” concerts and large-scale events (defined as over 15,000-capacity). A 30% production rebate will also be made available to organisers who book at least 30% domestic talent.

The Concert and Event in Malaysia Incentives (CEMI) scheme will be managed by government-backed investment arm MyCreative Ventures with support from the Ministry of Communications.

“This move will not only elevate Malaysia’s image as a regional entertainment hub, but also stimulate the tourism sector through the increase in domestic and international visitor arrivals,” says Music Malaysia chair Freddie Fernandez.

Dato’ Alan Foo, chair of national trade body ALIFE, says the initiative is a “pivotal moment” for the Malaysian live scene.

“We are deeply encouraged by the government’s recognition of the live events industry as a vital contributor to Malaysia’s cultural economy,” says Foo. “This grant — paired with a rebate mechanism that rewards organisers for hiring Malaysian talent — is a powerful step forward. It empowers organisers, attracts international acts, and ensures meaningful participation for our local ecosystem.”

The government says the scheme is in recognition of the knock-on benefits for airlines, hotels and other businesses, as well as increased employment opportunities within the concert industry.

Singapore’s reported exclusivity deal with Taylor Swift to make the island nation her only Eras Tour stop in south-east Asia, which saw the singer perform six nights at Singapore National Stadium in 2024, was estimated to have generated up to US$500 million in economic impact.

“It is a timely move, given past incidents that were unfortunate and could have been avoided”

However, the Malaysian authorities have revised their guidelines for international artists playing in the country in an effort to avoid a repeat of The 1975’s infamous set at the 2023 Good Vibes Festival.

The 1975’s opening night headline set in Sepang was cut short and the remaining two days of the event shut down by the authorities after the group’s frontman Matty Healy launched a “profanity-laden speech” against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws and kissed a male bandmate on stage.

The measures include the formal adoption of a “kill switch” to instantly terminate performances by international artists that breach government regulations.

“This is an important measure to ensure the safety and smooth operation of events,” says communications minister Fahmi Fadzil, as per Free Malaysia Today. “It is a timely move, given past incidents that were unfortunate and could have been avoided.”

Overseas acts must apply for a permit through the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) before they are granted permission to perform. Fernandez says the amended regulations will also expedite the application process for promoters in obtaining approval from the authorities.

“This update will be particularly beneficial for small-scale performances and promotional events, with the processing time reduced from 14 days to just seven days,” he says. “This will streamline organisers’ operations and ensure smoother event implementation.”

