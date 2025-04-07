x

Long-awaited Bradford Live reveals opening act

The 3,800-cap West Yorkshire venue, which closed more than two decades ago, will re-open this summer

By Lisa Henderson on 07 Apr 2025


UK venue Bradford Live will finally open this summer with a performance from Bantom of the Opera, a choir composed of fans from local football team Bradford City AFC.

The 3,800-cap West Yorkshire venue had been in limbo since Birmingham-based NEC Group pulled out of the £50 million (€60m) project last September following months of speculation. The venue had been due to open in November 2024, but the shows were cancelled and customers were refunded.

Global live business Trafalgar Entertainment was named as the new operator in February and a month later, it was announced that events veteran Darren Moore was rejoining Bradford Live as venue director.

Now, it has been revealed that Bantom of the Opera, accompanied by the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, will open the venue on 1 August also known as Yorkshire Day.

Bantom of the Opera, accompanied by the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, will open the venue on 1 August

The Bradford City AFC fans have been taught to sing opera to mark the city’s stint as UK City of Culture as part of a BBC Radio Leeds challenge.

The project has been backed by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, opera singer Lesley Garrett and former City boss and sports presenter Chris Kamara.

Under its former name of The Gaumont, Bradford Live welcomed legends such as Bill Haley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles in the 1960s. It then became an Odeon cinema and Top Rank Bingo club, before closing its doors in 2000.

Bradford Live came in to find a long-term viable use for the venue in 2012 following a successful campaign to save the building. NEC Group had been due to take over the operation ahead of its planned November 2024 opening, but decided it “will be better served by an alternative operator”.

 

