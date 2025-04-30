LIVE Trust hits £500k milestone

Artists including Pulp, Diana Ross, Mumford and Sons and Hans Zimmer have pledged ticket contributions from their UK tours

UK trade body LIVE has announced that its recently launched LIVE Trust has already garnered over £500,000 (€587k) in pledges.

Launched in January 2025, the Trust is designed to channel funds raised via arena and stadium tours to support the grassroots ecosystem.

“What this demonstrates is that there is a real appetite from performers and their teams to support the wider live ecosystem”

The LIVE Trust receives funding from a voluntary contribution of £1 per ticket from arena and stadium shows with a capacity of over 5,000.

The Trust, overseen by a panel of industry experts, then sets a funding strategy to support artists, venues, festivals or promoters working in the UK’s grassroots music sector.

“This is a welcome milestone for The LIVE Trust and marks a very significant contribution to the grassroots live music sector,” says Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE.

“What this demonstrates is that there is a real appetite from performers and their teams to support the wider live ecosystem and we applaud and thank those that have already taken this initiative. Whilst this is an excellent start there is still much work to do if we are to convince government that a voluntary rather than statutory levy is both workable and sustainable.”

