news

LIVE Trust hits £500k milestone

Artists including Pulp, Diana Ross, Mumford and Sons and Hans Zimmer have pledged ticket contributions from their UK tours

By Lisa Henderson on 30 Apr 2025


UK trade body LIVE has announced that its recently launched LIVE Trust has already garnered over £500,000 (€587k) in pledges.

Launched in January 2025, the Trust is designed to channel funds raised via arena and stadium tours to support the grassroots ecosystem.

Artists including Pulp, Diana Ross, Mumford and Sons and Hans Zimmer have pledged ticket contributions from their UK tours.

“What this demonstrates is that there is a real appetite from performers and their teams to support the wider live ecosystem”

The LIVE Trust receives funding from a voluntary contribution of £1 per ticket from arena and stadium shows with a capacity of over 5,000.

The Trust, overseen by a panel of industry experts, then sets a funding strategy to support artists, venues, festivals or promoters working in the UK’s grassroots music sector.

“This is a welcome milestone for The LIVE Trust and marks a very significant contribution to the grassroots live music sector,” says Jon Collins, CEO of LIVE.

“What this demonstrates is that there is a real appetite from performers and their teams to support the wider live ecosystem and we applaud and thank those that have already taken this initiative. Whilst this is an excellent start there is still much work to do if we are to convince government that a voluntary rather than statutory levy is both workable and sustainable.”

 

Read More Like This

News|15 Jan 2025

LIVE launches Trust in UK to support grassroots

The new charity is designed to channel funds raised via arena and stadium tours to support the grassroots ecosystem

News|03 Apr 2025

€500k scheme announced for Irish grassroots venues

Grassroots music venues will be able to apply for grants of up to €15,000 towards the cost of programming live music

News|18 Nov 2024

LIVE Trust update as Katy Perry makes MVT donation

The MVT, FAC and LIVE speak to IQ as the American pop star becomes the latest big name artist to support the organisation

News|16 Dec 2024

2024: A Milestone Year for Passline Spain

The online ticket sales platform tallies its triumphs and growth in what proved to be a crucial year

News|24 Jan 2025

Music Venue Trust CEO: ‘We need action not words’

The grassroots charity has launched its annual report, which raises concerns over the collapse of touring locations across the UK

