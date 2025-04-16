Live Nation acquires leading Japanese promoter

Hayashi International Promotions has brought acts including Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, U2, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd to Japan

Live Nation has strengthened its foothold in Japan with the acquisition of Hayashi International Promotions (HIP), one of the country’s leading promoters for domestic and international artists.

Founded over 40 years ago, the Tokyo-headquartered firm has promoted shows with Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, U2, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. It has also brought international festival brands such as Slipknot’s Knotfest and Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest to Japan.

Since 2021, HIP has been led by Kaori Hayashi, following the death of the company’s founder and her father, Hiromichi “Massy” Hayashi.

Live Nation says that its global network, combined with HIP’s local expertise, means that more global superstars will reach Japanese audiences and J-pop will be elevated on the international stage.

“HIP is one of Japan’s iconic concert companies, and we’re honoured they’ve chosen to join Live Nation,” says Michael Rapino, CEO & president, Live Nation Entertainment.

“As Kaori continues to build on the incredible legacy her family started, we’re excited to partner with her and the HIP team to bring even more live music to fans across Japan.”

Kaori Hayashi, CEO at Hayashi International Promotions, says: “HIP has been at the heart of Japan’s live music scene for over 40 years, and our focus has always been on delivering incredible concerts for fans. Partnering with Live Nation allows us to keep doing this with greater scale, giving Japanese artists the opportunity to perform to new audiences and strengthening Japan’s position as a must-visit destination for major acts.”

The partnership strengthens Live Nation’s existing presence in Japan, with Oasis, Kylie Minogue, and KYGO all performing in the country in 2025.

