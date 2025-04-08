Live Nation expands into Malta with 356 Group deal

LN has taken a stake in the leading concert and festival promoter in a "huge milestone" for the island's burgeoning entertainment scene

Live Nation has expanded into Malta with the acquisition of a stake in leading concert and festival promoter 356 Entertainment Group.

The deal enhances the long-standing partnership between the companies, which has brought high-profile events to Malta including Take That’s The Greatest Weekend Malta and Liam Gallagher and Friends’ Malta Weekender in 2024.

356 also operates Uno, the country’s largest club, which hosts more than 100 events a year.

“Malta is perfectly positioned to become a must-visit destination for live entertainment”

“Malta’s live music scene is experiencing a real boom, and this deal marks an exciting new chapter for Live Nation,” says John Reid, president, concerts EMEA at Live Nation. “By combining 356 Group’s local expertise with our global network and experience, the potential for the island is clear. With amazing scenery, climate and a burgeoning festival scene, Malta is perfectly positioned to become a must-visit destination for live entertainment.”

In 2023, 356 Group’s festival season brought 56,000 visitors to the island, generating an economic impact of €51.8 million. Live Nation says it will look to build on that growth by broadening the diversity of acts and bringing more international artists to the market.

“This acquisition is a major step forward for 356 Entertainment and UNO Malta,” says a statement from 356 Group. “Partnering with Live Nation is a huge milestone which brings new opportunities for the island, that will energise the local and international music scene.”

