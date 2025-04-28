x

news

Lady Gaga kicks off The Mayhem Ball tour

Following her critically acclaimed performances at Coachella, the superstar kicked off her 58-date headline outing at the weekend

By Lisa Henderson on 28 Apr 2025


image © Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Lady Gaga kicked off her highly anticipated The Mayhem Ball tour at the weekend, following her revered performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Last night, the superstar delivered the second of two sold-out shows at the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, with 61,000 fans in attendance according to promoter Ocesa.

The Live Nation-backed tour sold out during its 3 April onsale, after fans rushed to snap up tickets to 45 shows across North America and Europe.

Thirteen extra dates were added to the outing, which saw promoters double her run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (cap. 19,500) to a total of six nights at the iconic venue. The new additions also sold out.

The CAA-repped act is now gearing up for her landmark free concert on Rio’s Copacabana Beach

The Mayhem Ball marks Gaga’s first North American and Europe/UK run since her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour, which grossed $112.4 million from 834,000 tickets sold according to Billboard Boxscore.

That endeavour saw the 14-time Grammy Award-winner perform in stadiums, while this trek sees her return to arena-level for the first time in seven years.

The CAA-repped act is now gearing up for her landmark free concert on Rio’s Copacabana Beach, produced by promoter Bonus Track in partnership with Live Nation.

Bonus Track CEO and legendary promoter Luiz Oscar Niemeyer gave IQ a behind-the-scenes look at next weekend’s concert.

 

