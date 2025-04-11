x

Justin Timberlake sells 55,000 tickets in Georgia

"This will be more than a concert, it will be a cultural event for Georgia and its surrounding countries"

By Lisa Henderson on 11 Apr 2025

Promoters received emails about booking Justin Timberlake purporting to come from John Giddings

Justin Timberlake has broken new ground in Georgia after his upcoming concert at the 55,000-capacity Dianamo Arena sold out in six hours.

The US star will perform in Tbilisi on 23 July as part of Starring Georgia, a government-backed programme that aims to bring Western artists to the country to boost tourism and the economy.

Now in its third year, the campaign has brought the likes of Bruno Mars, OneRepublic, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Nile Rodgers & CHIC to the transcontinental country.

Timberlake’s concert, promoted by Live Nation, has set a new record for the fastest sellout in Starring Georgia’s history.

“This will be more than a concert, it will be a cultural event for Georgia and its surrounding countries,” said Starring Georgia project manager Tsitsi Iashvili on Euronews Georgia.

Timberlake’s concert, promoted by Live Nation, has set a new record for the fastest sellout in Starring Georgia’s history

“When your country joins the whole world as part of a world tour and the population of your country has the opportunity to hear their favorite artist in ​​their country, it is important.”

Iashvili also said that she is certain the concert will boost tourism to the country, especially amongst younger people.

Timberlake is in the second year of The Forget Tomorrow World Tour – his first outing in five years. The Live Nation-produced trek launched on 29 April 2024 and saw the singer-songwriter perform more than 85 concerts in over 55 cities across North America and Europe.

This year, the 44-year-old is bringing the tour to smaller countries in Europe as well as several festivals such as Pinkpop (NL), Electric Castle (RO), Belsonic (IE), Isle of Wight Festival (UK) and the brand-new Chelmsford City Live (UK).

In addition to Timberlake, this year’s Starring Georgia programme will also include Guns N’ Roses at Shekvetili Park in Batumi (30 May) and Empire of the Sun at the Black Sea Arena’s outdoor stage (27 August).

Georgia is currently in the midst of ongoing protests against the ruling party’s perceived authoritarian and pro-Russian turn.

 

Read More Like This

News|19 Nov 2024

Justin Timberlake to headline new UK festival

Meanwhile, Jamaican dancehall and reggae star Alkaline has announced a new festival at Wembley Arena for April 2025

News|28 Oct 2024

Taiwanese star sells 150,000 tickets in five minutes

More than 890,000 users attempted to get tickets to Jay Chou's homecoming concerts at the Taipei Dome in December

News|02 Dec 2024

Lana Del Rey sells 300,000 tickets for stadium run

The New York-born singer has become the highest-selling solo artist in 2025 across the UK and Ireland

News|27 Mar 2025

K3 reunion sells 300,000 tickets in six hours

Initially five concerts were planned but now the popular Flemish girl group will deliver at least 14 shows in Belgium and the Netherlands

News|17 Dec 2024

J.Cole sells $1 tickets to Madison Square Garden show

The American rapper announced that 2,014 of these tickets were available on a first-come-first-serve basis

