Jet Set club roof collapse death toll passes 120

A total of 124 people – including merengue singer Rubby Pérez – have been confirmed dead following the tragedy in the Dominican Republic

The confirmed death toll from the Jet Set club roof collapse in the Dominican Republic has reached 124.

The victims included merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing at the 1,000-cap nightclub in Santo Domingo when the tragedy unfolded in the early hours of 8 April.

“It is with deep regret that we report the passing of our beloved Rubby Pérez,” says a post on the 69-year-old’s social media channels. “We sincerely appreciate all the love, support and solidarity we have received at this very difficult time to your family, friends and supporters. His musical and human legacy will live forever in our hearts.”

Hundreds of people were in attendance at the concert. AP reports that dust began falling from the ceiling and into people’s drinks moments before the entire roof collapsed.

More than 255 people were injured, according to the authorities, with rescue crews still searching for survivors among the debris.

“There are not enough words to express the pain caused by this event”

“As long as they report that there is a missing person, we will be here,” said emergency operations director Juan Manuel Méndez.

The cause of the tragedy is not yet known, with investigations currently ongoing. The 50-year-old venue stresses that it is collaborating “fully and transparently” with the authorities to clarify what happened.

“The loss of life leaves us in a state of profound pain and dismay,” adds the club’s statement. “We have activated all possible mechanisms to provide support to those affected. There are not enough words to express the pain caused by this event. What happened has been devastating for everyone.”

A spokesperson says the club’s management remain in “constant communication” with the Emergency Operations Center (COE), while search and rescue efforts continue with emergency teams, volunteers, and staff from more than 22 institutions.

The tragedy comes just weeks after 60 people died in a fire during a concert by hip-hop duo DNK at the Pulse nightclub in Kočani, North Macedonia.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.