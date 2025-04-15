x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Historic venue to open for first time since Covid

The team behind MECA Swindon plans to bring a new lease of life to the 1,255-cap City Hall in Salisbury, UK

By James Hanley on 15 Apr 2025

Salisbury City Hall


A UK venue that once hosted legends such as The Beatles, David Bowie and Led Zeppelin is set to reopen for the first time since the pandemic.

Wiltshire Council has agreed a 25-year lease with the management team behind Swindon’s 2,000-cap Music Entertainment Culture and Arts (MECA) to run the City Hall in Salisbury following a “long process” to find a new operator.

The company is taking over full operation of the 1,255-cap City Hall, which will reopen later this year.

“We are delighted to have been given this opportunity and cannot wait to get started,” says Justin Britchford, director of MECA and Salisbury City Hall Limited. “Wiltshire Council has worked tirelessly with us to make sure the venue will be a roaring success. We have some great plans for the venue and have listened to people’s views on what they have missed the most while it has been closed.

“Today marks the start of a new era for City Hall”

“We are working closely with local people to tap into their wealth of knowledge about City Hall and the surrounding area and have recruited some local managers to run the venue that have years of experience in similar venues.”

The council is currently in the process of carrying out repairs and maintenance to the external fabric of the building, which opened in 1961 and was used as a Covid-19 mass vaccination centre from late 2020 to early 2023.

Following a market engagement process, the authority worked with Savills to formally market City Hall to prospective tenants and identified MECA as the preferred operator. The MECA team also plans to carry out its own work to improve the overall customer experience at the venue.

“Justin and his team have the passion, experience and expertise to ensure City Hall will retain its proud standing in the community and complement all the great things the city has to offer,” adds Wiltshire Council corporate director for place, Parvis Khansari. “Today marks the start of a new era for City Hall and when it re-opens its doors, I’m sure the city and wider area will come out and support it once again.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|17 Mar 2025

AEG Presents to open new venue in Austin, Texas

The 4,000-cap indoor venue is scheduled to open in the US city's Riverside neighbourhood in the first quarter of 2027

News|04 Mar 2025

ILMC 37: The Venue’s Venue – Anchor Topics report

Executives from OVG, ASM Global, Live Nation & Grupo Quality graced ILMC's annual deep dive into the venue sector

News|24 Jan 2025

Music Venue Trust CEO: ‘We need action not words’

The grassroots charity has launched its annual report, which raises concerns over the collapse of touring locations across the UK

News|04 Apr 2025

New name revealed for UK’s latest concert venue

Legends and ASM Global's 3,500-cap destination in Becketwell, Derby, has secured a multi-year sponsorship deal

News|29 Jan 2025

Sacha Lord firm asked to repay £400k Covid grant

Arts Council England says it is "seeking to recover" the money after making additional checks "in light of new information"

Trending Stories

news|14 Apr 2025

Trump tariffs & touring: What we know so far

news|11 Apr 2025

Justin Timberlake sells 55,000 tickets in Georgia

news|14 Apr 2025

Coachella 2025: Rave reviews for blockbuster headliners

feature|10 Apr 2025

Top of the pops: Gary Howard’s 35 years in music

news|11 Apr 2025

The top 10 highest-grossing Las Vegas residencies

news|11 Apr 2025

Dan Steinberg previews Promoter 101 podcast reboot

news|11 Apr 2025

Eventim Austria prevails in legal dispute over fees

news|10 Apr 2025

Live shares rebound after Trump’s tariff pause

news|14 Apr 2025

Jet Set club tragedy: Search for survivors ends

news|14 Apr 2025

Coldplay christen the stage at Kai Tak Sports Park

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|17 Mar 2025

AEG Presents to open new venue in Austin, Texas

The 4,000-cap indoor venue is scheduled to open in the US city's Riverside neighbourhood in the first quarter of 2027

News|04 Mar 2025

ILMC 37: The Venue’s Venue – Anchor Topics report

Executives from OVG, ASM Global, Live Nation & Grupo Quality graced ILMC's annual deep dive into the venue sector

News|24 Jan 2025

Music Venue Trust CEO: ‘We need action not words’

The grassroots charity has launched its annual report, which raises concerns over the collapse of touring locations across the UK

News|04 Apr 2025

New name revealed for UK’s latest concert venue

Legends and ASM Global's 3,500-cap destination in Becketwell, Derby, has secured a multi-year sponsorship deal

News|29 Jan 2025

Sacha Lord firm asked to repay £400k Covid grant

Arts Council England says it is "seeking to recover" the money after making additional checks "in light of new information"

IQ Jobs Board

General ManagerAMAAD / U-Live

Brighton, UKFull Time£35K - £40K + Profit Bonus

Front of House ManagerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKFull Time£40K - £45K a year + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Venue ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£40K - 45K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Senior Business Finance ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive