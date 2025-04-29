Haim announce tour of North America & UK

The rock trio, who are touring in support of new album I Quit, will also perform at Primavera Sound's Barcelona and Porto events in June

Haim have announced they are returning to the road later this year for live dates in the UK and North America.

The rock trio, who perform at Primavera Sound Barcelona on 6 June and Porto on 14 June, will play a one-off show at Margate’s Dreamland Summer Series on 27 June – their first UK show since headlining All Points East in London in 2023.

Following a slot at Japan’s Fuji Rock (25-27 July), the siblings will head out on a lengthy tour of the US and Canada in September, visiting venues including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center and Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The band, who are booked by UTA in North America and CAA for the rest of the world, will then return to the UK for an arena tour, starting at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on 24 October

The shows are in support of their upcoming fourth album I Quit, which will be released on 20 June via Polydor Records. The tour kicks off in Nottingham on October 24th and includes a show at London’s The O2 on October 28th.

The full list of tour dates for 2025 is as follows:

June 27 – Margate, UK (Dreamland Summer Series)

September 4 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 5 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs

September 6 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

September 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 9 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

September 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 12 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

September 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

September 17 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

September 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

September 20 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

September 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

September 25 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

September 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

September 28 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Lawn

September 30 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

October 3 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

October 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

October 7 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

October 10 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

October 11 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct 24 – Nottingham, UK (Motorpoint Arena)

Oct 25 – Cardiff, UK (Utilita Arena)

Oct 26 – Brighton, UK (Brighton Centre)

Oct 28 – London, UK (The O2)

Oct 30 – Manchester, UK (Co-op Live)

Oct 31 – Glasgow, UK (OVO Hydro)

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.