Haim announce tour of North America & UK

Sign up for IQ Index
The latest industry news to your inbox.
The rock trio, who are touring in support of new album I Quit, will also perform at Primavera Sound's Barcelona and Porto events in June
By James Hanley on 29 Apr 2025
Haim have announced they are returning to the road later this year for live dates in the UK and North America.
The rock trio, who perform at Primavera Sound Barcelona on 6 June and Porto on 14 June, will play a one-off show at Margate’s Dreamland Summer Series on 27 June – their first UK show since headlining All Points East in London in 2023.
Following a slot at Japan’s Fuji Rock (25-27 July), the siblings will head out on a lengthy tour of the US and Canada in September, visiting venues including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center and Kia Forum in Inglewood.
The band, who are booked by UTA in North America and CAA for the rest of the world, will then return to the UK for an arena tour, starting at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on 24 October
The shows are in support of their upcoming fourth album I Quit, which will be released on 20 June via Polydor Records. The tour kicks off in Nottingham on October 24th and includes a show at London’s The O2 on October 28th.
The full list of tour dates for 2025 is as follows:
June 27 – Margate, UK (Dreamland Summer Series)
September 4 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
September 5 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs
September 6 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
September 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
September 9 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
September 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 12 – Chicago, IL – United Center
September 13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
September 14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
September 17 – Portland, OR – Edgefield
September 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
September 20 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
September 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
September 25 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
September 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
September 28 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Lawn
September 30 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
October 3 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
October 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
October 7 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
October 9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
October 10 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
October 11 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Oct 24 – Nottingham, UK (Motorpoint Arena)
Oct 25 – Cardiff, UK (Utilita Arena)
Oct 26 – Brighton, UK (Brighton Centre)
Oct 28 – London, UK (The O2)
Oct 30 – Manchester, UK (Co-op Live)
Oct 31 – Glasgow, UK (OVO Hydro)
Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.