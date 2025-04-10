x

Groningen set for new 3,200-cap concert venue

The ESNS host city plans to build a new venue and renovate De Oosterport rather than build a new multipurpose complex

By James Hanley on 10 Apr 2025

image © Siese Veenstra

Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) host city Groningen has detailed plans to build a new 3,200-cap venue as it seeks to meet the “growing demand” for touring artists.

The Grote Popzaal (large pop hall) will be constructed in the Spoorkwartier area of the Dutch city as part of a scheme that will also involve the redevelopment of De Oosterpoort – the longtime home of ESNS.

The authority is planning to move forward with the project, having rejected a separate proposal for a multipurpose complex – which would have cost up to €365 million – for being “too complex, too expensive and too risky”.

“The research of the past months has shown that a music centre with everything under one roof at the station will be so big that it does not fit within the financial frameworks agreed with the council,” it says. “Also, the financial risks are too big due to the complexity. The board does not consider expanding the current financial framework for a new music centre a responsible choice at this time.”

The Spoorkwartier location was chosen because of its proximity to the city centre and train station.

Kirsten de Wrede, alderman for culture, says the initiative marks a major investment in the cultural sector for the city and region.

“With the Grote Popzaal we are responding to the growing demand for big acts in Groningen,” she says.

The new venue will serve as a temporary location for De Oosterpoort’s programming during the renovation

The authority adds that the “beloved” Oosterpoort will be renovated “in a sustainable way, with an eye for circularity”.

“The surrounding area will also be tackled, the traffic connections will be improved and the relationship with the Diepenring [ring of canals around the city centre] will be strengthened,” it continues.

The renovation will not begin until the Grote Popzaal is completed, with the new venue to serve as a temporary location for part of De Oosterpoort’s programming.

“The location for De Grote Popzaal in the Spoorkwartier ties in with the recent investments in the area and strengthens the position of the city centre of Groningen,” adds Rik van Niejenhuis, alderman for spatial planning.

“The project is an important boost for the economic development of the Spoorkwartier. De Grote Popzaal will not only be a music building, but will also make the entire area lively and attractive through urban development and architectural integration of new functions.”

No timescale for the project has yet been given, with the council set to make an official decision before the summer before discussing the plans in its autumn budget.

 

