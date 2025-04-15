Google and Sphere announce AI tech partnership

The collaboration will utilise generative AI to bring an immersive presentation of The Wizard of Oz to Sphere Las Vegas

Sphere Entertainment and Google have announced a new AI partnership, billed as marking a “pivotal moment” in entertainment technology.

The companies are using generative AI to help bring an immersive version of The Wizard of Oz, originally released in 1939, to Sphere in Las Vegas from 28 August.

The presentation on the venue’s 160,000sq ft interior display plane will deploy Google AI alongside traditional VFX and film techniques to expand scenes and enhance characters to create a “never-before-seen” experience.

“The power of generative AI, combined with Google’s infrastructure and expertise, is helping us to achieve something extraordinary,” says Jim Dolan, Sphere Entertainment executive chairman and CEO. “We needed a partner who could push boundaries alongside our teams at Sphere Studios and Magnopus, and Google was the only company equipped to meet the challenge on the world’s highest resolution LED screen.”

Sphere is also using Google Cloud’s AI-optimised infrastructure to support the data and computational demands in building its immersive experiences, with The Wizard of Oz at Sphere processing 1.2 petabytes of data over the course of the project to date.

The project involves “first-of-its-kind” engineering work and thousands of creators, coders and VFX artists. Google Cloud and Google DeepMind are working together to enhance the film’s resolution, extend backgrounds, and digitally recreate existing characters who would otherwise not appear on the same screen.

The firms say the production will represent a leap forward for the future of visual storytelling “akin to The Wizard of Oz’s use of Technicolor nearly 90 years ago”.

“Our partnership with Sphere on The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is a great example of pushing the boundaries of generative AI to deliver exciting new experiences for audiences – and new opportunities for studios and filmmakers,” adds Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. “We are honoured to play a role in such an ambitious project to bring a classic piece of Americana to an entirely new generation of audiences.”

Since last autumn, Sphere Las Vegas has presented an exclusive “cinematic experience” based around U2’s groundbreaking show at the 20,000-cap next-gen venue, while Postcard from Earth, a nature film from director Darren Aronofsky, has been a Sphere staple since launching in October 2023.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have added a batch of shows to their Sphere residency this autumn. The run will now feature a total of 44 shows from 20 September through to 8 November. Tickets start at $175. Other ongoing and upcoming artist residencies at the venue include Dead & Company, Kenny Chesney and Backstreet Boys.

