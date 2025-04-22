Germany’s BDKV launches coaching network

The trade association is bidding to help guide the industry through global market changes, tech advancements and changing conditions

German trade association the BDKV is launching a coaching network for entrepreneurs, managers and industry employees.

The move, which marks an expansion of the BDKV Academy, reflects the technological advances, changing production conditions and new audience expectations impacting the modern business.

It will tackle topics such as generational change and company succession, team structure, communication and leadership, stress prevention, resilience and work-life balance and cultural change and employer attractiveness.

“In moments of pressure to change, good advice is worth its weight in gold,” says BDKV president Sonia Simmenauer. “Here, we create added value for the resilience and future viability of our companies in the concert and event industry.”

Coaches will include industry veterans Mareike Bergunde, Florian Brauch, Astrid Eckstein, Gudrun Kaltwasser, Tina Krüger, Julia Labonte-Stoy, Anne Löhr and Nike Ostendarp, with the network forming the third pillar of the BDKV Academy alongside traditional continuing education and psychosocial support.

The initiative will include access to regular webinars, workshops and presentations, as well as individually bookable coaching sessions and workshops at exclusive special rates.

“In these changing times, economic success is no longer achieved solely through expertise or good planning – new solutions emerge from multi-perspective thinking, resilient teams, and adaptive structures,” explains BDKV MD Johannes Everke. “With our new coaching offering, we provide support along this path.”

“Awareness means taking responsibility for ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and welcome at our events”

Earlier this month, the organisation published a new guidebook, Awareness in the Event Industry, which offers approaches for implementing awareness structures in a “meaningful and feasible way”.

The guidebook compiles experiences from companies of various sizes and event formats, providing targeted references to existing offerings, materials and contact points.

“This handbook is a true collaborative success and demonstrates that the topic has long since reached the heart of the industry,” says Everke. “Awareness means taking responsibility for ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and welcome at our events. This often doesn’t take much, and the guide offers a few practical suggestions.”

Sabrina Sapone, who contributed to the guidebook as a local events manager at A.S.S. Concerts & Promotion, adds: “Awareness isn’t a rigid concept – it’s a process that can be integrated into any organisation. We’re pleased to be able to share our experiences in this guidebook and hope it motivates others to engage with the topic. Especially in the fast-paced world of events, clear attitudes and structures help everyone involved.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.