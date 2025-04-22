x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Germany’s BDKV launches coaching network

The trade association is bidding to help guide the industry through global market changes, tech advancements and changing conditions

By James Hanley on 22 Apr 2025

L-R: Russ, Domdey, Everke, Simmenauer, Thanscheidt, Krämer, Doll and Gerlach

The BDKV board


German trade association the BDKV is launching a coaching network for entrepreneurs, managers and industry employees.

The move, which marks an expansion of the BDKV Academy, reflects the technological advances, changing production conditions and new audience expectations impacting the modern business.

It will tackle topics such as generational change and company succession, team structure, communication and leadership, stress prevention, resilience and work-life balance and cultural change and employer attractiveness.

“In moments of pressure to change, good advice is worth its weight in gold,” says BDKV president Sonia Simmenauer. “Here, we create added value for the resilience and future viability of our companies in the concert and event industry.”

Coaches will include industry veterans Mareike Bergunde, Florian Brauch, Astrid Eckstein, Gudrun Kaltwasser, Tina Krüger, Julia Labonte-Stoy, Anne Löhr and Nike Ostendarp, with the network forming the third pillar of the BDKV Academy alongside traditional continuing education and psychosocial support.

The initiative will include access to regular webinars, workshops and presentations, as well as individually bookable coaching sessions and workshops at exclusive special rates.

“In these changing times, economic success is no longer achieved solely through expertise or good planning – new solutions emerge from multi-perspective thinking, resilient teams, and adaptive structures,” explains BDKV MD Johannes Everke. “With our new coaching offering, we provide support along this path.”

“Awareness means taking responsibility for ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and welcome at our events”

Earlier this month, the organisation published a new guidebook, Awareness in the Event Industry, which offers approaches for implementing awareness structures in a “meaningful and feasible way”.

The guidebook compiles experiences from companies of various sizes and event formats, providing targeted references to existing offerings, materials and contact points.

“This handbook is a true collaborative success and demonstrates that the topic has long since reached the heart of the industry,” says Everke. “Awareness means taking responsibility for ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and welcome at our events. This often doesn’t take much, and the guide offers a few practical suggestions.”

Sabrina Sapone, who contributed to the guidebook as a local events manager at A.S.S. Concerts & Promotion, adds: “Awareness isn’t a rigid concept – it’s a process that can be integrated into any organisation. We’re pleased to be able to share our experiences in this guidebook and hope it motivates others to engage with the topic. Especially in the fast-paced world of events, clear attitudes and structures help everyone involved.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Airbeat One festival, Germany
News|19 Nov 2024

German live industry swells by 20% to hit €5.6bn

Plans have also been revealed for Live Music Fund Germany, as concerns linger about the country's wider touring ecosystem

Robbie Williams is an ambassador for Tickets for Good
News|10 Jan 2025

Tickets For Good launches in the Netherlands

The social profit organisation offers healthcare workers affordable access to sports and music events, theatres and museums

News|15 Jan 2025

LIVE launches Trust in UK to support grassroots

The new charity is designed to channel funds raised via arena and stadium tours to support the grassroots ecosystem

News|02 Apr 2025

Nordic launches Recycled Ocean Plastic wristbands

The festival wristband company is further upping its game after achieving 44% emissions reduction through recycled materials in 2024

News|17 Apr 2025

Primavera Sound launches pop-up venue in Barcelona

The massive former Mercedes-Benz factory will be inaugurated by DJ Amelie Lens this September

Trending Stories

news|16 Apr 2025

Live Nation acquires leading Japanese promoter

news|17 Apr 2025

Setting the scene for Lady Gaga’s Copacabana Beach show

news|16 Apr 2025

Movers & Shakers: UTA, AEG, DWP

news|16 Apr 2025

Linkin Park to play Champions League Final show

news|17 Apr 2025

Primavera Sound launches pop-up venue in Barcelona

news|16 Apr 2025

Is the UK festival sector getting back on track?

news|16 Apr 2025

Tour news: The Kooks, Stevie Nicks, Arcade Fire

comment|17 Apr 2025

‘Cancel’ culture: artists vs sponsors

news|17 Apr 2025

Pollstar Awards for Barrie Marshall, UK venues

news|16 Apr 2025

Financial analysts share bullish live forecast

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Airbeat One festival, Germany
News|19 Nov 2024

German live industry swells by 20% to hit €5.6bn

Plans have also been revealed for Live Music Fund Germany, as concerns linger about the country's wider touring ecosystem

Robbie Williams is an ambassador for Tickets for Good
News|10 Jan 2025

Tickets For Good launches in the Netherlands

The social profit organisation offers healthcare workers affordable access to sports and music events, theatres and museums

News|15 Jan 2025

LIVE launches Trust in UK to support grassroots

The new charity is designed to channel funds raised via arena and stadium tours to support the grassroots ecosystem

News|02 Apr 2025

Nordic launches Recycled Ocean Plastic wristbands

The festival wristband company is further upping its game after achieving 44% emissions reduction through recycled materials in 2024

News|17 Apr 2025

Primavera Sound launches pop-up venue in Barcelona

The massive former Mercedes-Benz factory will be inaugurated by DJ Amelie Lens this September

IQ Jobs Board

General ManagerAMAAD / U-Live

Brighton, UKFull Time£35K - £40K + Profit Bonus

Front of House ManagerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKFull Time£40K - £45K a year + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Venue ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£40K - 45K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Senior Business Finance ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive