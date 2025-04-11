FOCUS Wales expands conference programme

New sessions for the 8–10 May event in Wrexham focus on the evolution of the business, women in music, and the inner workings of the industry

FOCUS Wales, the country’s largest music industry event, has expanded its conference programme with a raft of new sessions.

The conference and showcase event, set for 8–10 May in Wrexham, brings together over 400 industry professionals and more than 250 artists from across the globe.

This year’s conference is dedicated to building a healthier future for music, exploring evolving best practices, artist well-being, sustainable industry growth, and fostering a more equitable landscape for both performers and industry professionals.

In line with this theme, IQ will host Watershed Moment – The Next Generation of Music, a panel that will assemble emerging professionals to discuss the evolution of the music business. The session will feature Molly Palmer, founder of a new digital radio station supported by an R&D grant from Radio Cymru; Duncan Smith, booking agent at Earth Agency and former BBC producer and programmer at the Royal Albert Hall and Katie Morgan, a programming manager at ASM Global.

For the first time, FOCUS Wales will feature a live episode of The Money Trench podcast, offering an in-depth exploration of the inner workings of the music industry. Produced by Tape Notes and hosted by PPL, The Money Trench is the brainchild of music journalist Mark Sutherland, whose career spans Billboard, NME, Rolling Stone, Variety and BBC Radio 6 Music.

“This flagship event showcases our homegrown talent whilst strengthening Wales’ position on the global music stage”

In partnership with the conference and showcase event, Eisteddfod Genedlaethol will host a panel on support networks for women in music, featuring Ani Glass, Heledd Watkins (HMS Morris), Adjua and Tara Bandito. This conversation will highlight the support available for women navigating the music industry, including institutional and artist-led initiatives that are fostering opportunities within Wales and internationally.

Building on last year’s discussion, Cardiff University will present a session on music and language in Cymru and Aotearoa, featuring Māori artists Jordyn with a Y and MOHI. This panel will explore the developments of Prosiect Pūtahitanga, offering a unique opportunity for cultural exchange, joined by a delegation from Aotearoa.

These events will take place alongside previously announced panels curated by LIVE, PPL and Music Venue Trust, as well as a keynote talk by Neil Ingham, executive director of Samaritans, discussing the transformative impact of deep, empathetic listening in suicide prevention.

“FOCUS Wales exemplifies the creative spirit that makes Welsh culture renowned worldwide, and we’re very proud to be supporting the organsation via Creative Wales again in 2025,” says minister for culture, skills and social partnership, Jack Sargeant. “As we celebrate its 15th year, this flagship event showcases our homegrown talent whilst strengthening Wales’ position on the global music stage.”

The FOCUS Wales industry conference will take place alongside the festival’s 250+ strong lineup of artists performing across 20 stages in Wrexham city centre over the three-day event. Nova Twins, Gruff Rhys and Sprints top the bill.

Delegate passes are on sale now via focuswales.com. Passes grant access to all conference events, private networking sessions, the pre-festival showcase, the online delegate database, and all live performances with priority entry.

