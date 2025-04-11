x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

FOCUS Wales expands conference programme

New sessions for the 8–10 May event in Wrexham focus on the evolution of the business, women in music, and the inner workings of the industry

By Lisa Henderson on 11 Apr 2025


FOCUS Wales, the country’s largest music industry event, has expanded its conference programme with a raft of new sessions.

The conference and showcase event, set for 8–10 May in Wrexham, brings together over 400 industry professionals and more than 250 artists from across the globe.

This year’s conference is dedicated to building a healthier future for music, exploring evolving best practices, artist well-being, sustainable industry growth, and fostering a more equitable landscape for both performers and industry professionals.

In line with this theme, IQ will host Watershed Moment – The Next Generation of Music, a panel that will assemble emerging professionals to discuss the evolution of the music business. The session will feature Molly Palmer, founder of a new digital radio station supported by an R&D grant from Radio Cymru; Duncan Smith, booking agent at Earth Agency and former BBC producer and programmer at the Royal Albert Hall and Katie Morgan, a programming manager at ASM Global.

For the first time, FOCUS Wales will feature a live episode of The Money Trench podcast, offering an in-depth exploration of the inner workings of the music industry. Produced by Tape Notes and hosted by PPL, The Money Trench is the brainchild of music journalist Mark Sutherland, whose career spans Billboard, NME, Rolling Stone, Variety and BBC Radio 6 Music.

“This flagship event showcases our homegrown talent whilst strengthening Wales’ position on the global music stage”

In partnership with the conference and showcase event, Eisteddfod Genedlaethol will host a panel on support networks for women in music, featuring Ani Glass, Heledd Watkins (HMS Morris), Adjua and Tara Bandito. This conversation will highlight the support available for women navigating the music industry, including institutional and artist-led initiatives that are fostering opportunities within Wales and internationally.

Building on last year’s discussion, Cardiff University will present a session on music and language in Cymru and Aotearoa, featuring Māori artists Jordyn with a Y and MOHI. This panel will explore the developments of Prosiect Pūtahitanga, offering a unique opportunity for cultural exchange, joined by a delegation from Aotearoa.

These events will take place alongside previously announced panels curated by LIVE, PPL and Music Venue Trust, as well as a keynote talk by Neil Ingham, executive director of Samaritans, discussing the transformative impact of deep, empathetic listening in suicide prevention.

“FOCUS Wales exemplifies the creative spirit that makes Welsh culture renowned worldwide, and we’re very proud to be supporting the organsation via Creative Wales again in 2025,” says minister for culture, skills and social partnership, Jack Sargeant. “As we celebrate its 15th year, this flagship event showcases our homegrown talent whilst strengthening Wales’ position on the global music stage.”

The FOCUS Wales industry conference will take place alongside the festival’s 250+ strong lineup of artists performing across 20 stages in Wrexham city centre over the three-day event. Nova Twins, Gruff Rhys and Sprints top the bill.

Delegate passes are on sale now via focuswales.com. Passes grant access to all conference events, private networking sessions, the pre-festival showcase, the online delegate database, and all live performances with priority entry.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|10 Mar 2025

FOCUS Wales dedicated to ‘healthier future for music’

The Welsh conference and showcase event has announced details for its 2025 instalment, set for 8–10 May in Wrexham

News|04 Dec 2024

ILMC unveils largest-ever programme for 2025

The new-look, refreshed agenda will also include a slate of new sessions and formats, ranging from question times to fan focus groups

News|23 Jan 2025

ILMC 37: Industry leaders join bumper programme

With less than five weeks to go, execs from FKP Scorpio, AEG Presents, Live Nation, OVG and ASM Global have joined the speaker line-up

News|18 Feb 2025

Bridge Conference unveils first wave of speakers

Folkert Koopmans, Maria May, Cindy Castillo and more have been lined up for the inaugural conference in Croatia, this May

Cat Burns will perform at BRITs Week for War Child 2025
News|14 Jan 2025

BRITs Week for War Child unveils 2025 programme

The annual charity concert series features intimate one-off performances from big names in some of the UK’s best venues

Trending Stories

news|07 Apr 2025

Bradford Live reveals first performances

news|08 Apr 2025

‘We’ve always tried not to skip steps with Dua Lipa’

comment|09 Apr 2025

Cigarettes After Sex are the blueprint in China

news|07 Apr 2025

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran in, FKA Twigs out

news|08 Apr 2025

Live Nation expands into Malta with 356 Group deal

news|07 Apr 2025

Live music stocks weather market turmoil

news|07 Apr 2025

Two killed in crane collapse at Mexican festival

news|09 Apr 2025

Travis Scott sees ‘instant’ sellouts in new markets

news|09 Apr 2025

Staying in for the summer: Year-round arena gains

news|09 Apr 2025

Jet Set club roof collapse death toll passes 180

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|10 Mar 2025

FOCUS Wales dedicated to ‘healthier future for music’

The Welsh conference and showcase event has announced details for its 2025 instalment, set for 8–10 May in Wrexham

News|04 Dec 2024

ILMC unveils largest-ever programme for 2025

The new-look, refreshed agenda will also include a slate of new sessions and formats, ranging from question times to fan focus groups

News|23 Jan 2025

ILMC 37: Industry leaders join bumper programme

With less than five weeks to go, execs from FKP Scorpio, AEG Presents, Live Nation, OVG and ASM Global have joined the speaker line-up

News|18 Feb 2025

Bridge Conference unveils first wave of speakers

Folkert Koopmans, Maria May, Cindy Castillo and more have been lined up for the inaugural conference in Croatia, this May

Cat Burns will perform at BRITs Week for War Child 2025
News|14 Jan 2025

BRITs Week for War Child unveils 2025 programme

The annual charity concert series features intimate one-off performances from big names in some of the UK’s best venues

IQ Jobs Board

Front of House ManagerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKFull Time£40K - £45K a year + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Venue ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£40K - 45K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Senior Business Finance ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

International General ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive