x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

First-ever Afrobeats festival to launch in Japan

The Afro Jam festival will hit three Japanese cities this July, bringing stars like Jason Derulo, Saweetie, and Rema to the Asian nation

By Hanna Ellington on 29 Apr 2025

Saweetie


image © Julian Dakdouk

Japan is gearing up to welcome its “first-ever Afrobeats festival” this July, headed up by international stars Jason Derulo, Saweetie, and Rema.

The Afro Jam festival will tour across three venues from 17-27 July, traversing from Okinawa Arena (cap. 10,000) to Osaka’s Ookini Arena Maishima (7,000) before finishing at Tokyo’s Musashino Forest Sport Plaza (10,000).

Organised by local promoters SFL Artist, the multi-day festival will also feature Jamaican singer Shenseea, Nigerian artist Ruger, Ghanaian singer Gyakie, and Jamaican reggae band The Wailers, alongside a slate of global artists.

“I’m beyond excited to be coming your way for the first time, performing at Afro Jam at Okinawa, Osaka, and Tokyo. Pull up and let’s have some fun,” said Ruger in an online video.

Ahead of the event, there will also be a handful of warm-up shows and resort-based parties featuring a variety of DJs, entitled the “Road to Afro Jam”.

“There’s clearly a rise in popularity in particular markets such as Japan”

SFL Artist has been responsible for bringing a variety of rap, hip-hop, and R&B artists to Japan in recent years, including Ne-Yo to the 8,000-capacity Tokyo Garden Theater and Swae Lee to Okinawa’s Koza Music Town (1,100), both in 2023.

The forthcoming festival is also being organised in cooperation with the Nigerian Embassy. It demonstrates the continued rise of Afrobeats and African artists globally, explored recently in IQ 133.

Afro Jam is one of many new Afro-centric festivals to pop up around the globe in recent years. The 40,000-cap Afro Nation festival is preparing to celebrate its 5th anniversary in Portugal, with other strong examples including Oh My! Fest in Amsterdam, DLT Brunch in Malta, and Jerk X Jollof in Detroit.

Despite Asia having been pinpointed as “the toughest” frontier for the genre by Afro Nation’s Josh Koram to IQ, events like Afro Jam signal a shift in domestic tastes.

“There’s clearly a rise in popularity in particular markets such as Japan, which has large Amapiano dance communities and events,” said UTA agent Ishsha Bourguet, who represents South African hitmaker Tyla. The Grammy Award-winner performed at Summer Sonic Osaka last year, her first in the market.

Bourguet also named India, South Korea, Australia, and the UAE as markets where demand is growing for Afrobeats.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ IndexIQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|20 Mar 2025

The beats grow louder: The rise of Afrobeats

Amid the extraordinary ascent of the genre, Tochi Louis traces the growing influence of African artists around the world

Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland Paris, Electroland
News|14 Nov 2024

Disneyland Paris to launch first-ever music festival

Kicking off in April, the event will showcase both Disney classics and contemporary hits from the global brand's film catalogue

IG Arena, Nagoya
News|29 Nov 2024

Japan to open at least four new arenas in 2025

The venues will come online in Nagoya, Kobe, Kagawa and Tokyo

News|06 Nov 2024

Italy’s C2C Festival hails biggest-ever edition

The long-running international dance festival is going from strength to strength with a rapidly growing audience

News|31 Oct 2024

US festival Milk + Cookies to launch in South Africa

Producer and rapper Kaytranada will headline the festival, which will be the centrepiece of an eleven-day cultural celebration

Trending Stories

news|28 Apr 2025

Police investigating Kneecap concert footage

news|24 Apr 2025

Age-old problem: Veteran acts’ insurance dilemma

news|25 Apr 2025

Team Gracie Abrams: ‘We’re just getting started’

news|23 Apr 2025

Electronic music industry valued at $12.9 billion

news|28 Apr 2025

Lady Gaga kicks off The Mayhem Ball tour

news|25 Apr 2025

Campaigners bid to halt Brockwell Park festivals

news|23 Apr 2025

Music fans in favour of ticket resale cap, says survey

news|24 Apr 2025

Oasis fans ‘lose £2m’ to resale ticket scams

news|24 Apr 2025

Norway’s Tons of Rock hails record sell-out

news|28 Apr 2025

DEAG CEO hails “tough but transformational” year

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|20 Mar 2025

The beats grow louder: The rise of Afrobeats

Amid the extraordinary ascent of the genre, Tochi Louis traces the growing influence of African artists around the world

Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland Paris, Electroland
News|14 Nov 2024

Disneyland Paris to launch first-ever music festival

Kicking off in April, the event will showcase both Disney classics and contemporary hits from the global brand's film catalogue

IG Arena, Nagoya
News|29 Nov 2024

Japan to open at least four new arenas in 2025

The venues will come online in Nagoya, Kobe, Kagawa and Tokyo

News|06 Nov 2024

Italy’s C2C Festival hails biggest-ever edition

The long-running international dance festival is going from strength to strength with a rapidly growing audience

News|31 Oct 2024

US festival Milk + Cookies to launch in South Africa

Producer and rapper Kaytranada will headline the festival, which will be the centrepiece of an eleven-day cultural celebration

IQ Jobs Board

PromoterUntitled Group

Melbourne, AUFull TimeTBC

Senior Fan Experience ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp To £55K DOE

Venue Event ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp To £45K DOE

Head of Tour Accounting, InternationalAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£70K - £75K + 10% Bonus & Benefits