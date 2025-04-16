x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Financial analysts share bullish live forecast

A report from investment bank TD Cowen predicts the live music biz is well placed to flourish amid the current economic climate

By James Hanley on 16 Apr 2025

The model has already been "successfully implemented" at many US shows

image © Rob Sheridan

New York-headquartered financial services specialist and investment bank TD Cowen says the live music business is better placed than most to weather the current global economic uncertainty.

In their latest music earnings preview, published this week, analysts Doug Creutz and Mei Lun Quach stated that music’s “high value/price proposition” gave it resilience in times of financial turbulence, “particularly compared to other entertainment options”.

“We generally view the music industry as being attractively defensive given the currently overly dynamic political/economic situation,” they wrote.

“Historically, the live music business has also been resilient during recessions, we think again due to audience affinities to music and also because concerts are ‘time-limited’ events.”

Consequently, as per MBW, the analysts say Live Nation’s fundamentals “generally have less risk than the average business that depends on discretionary spending”.

“2025 is expected to be a big year for stadium concerts, and Live Nation should benefit with accelerated growth”

Rating Live Nation as a “buy”, they conclude: “2025 is expected to be a big year for stadium concerts, and Live Nation should benefit with accelerated growth.”

Speaking to IQ earlier this month, economist Chris Carey of Media Insight Consulting queried whether live music should still be considered “recession-proof”, having previously “played the role of an affordable luxury and a suitable substitute for larger spend”.

“The likelihood is that times have changed,” he said. “When you consider the pricing at the top end of the live music market now it means that the biggest live music tickets have actually moved into that luxury category, so won’t feel the boost of displaced spend. And it’s not just the ticket cost, but the cost of the whole event that exaggerates the impact.

“Importantly, that isn’t to say that demand for these exceptional moments won’t be met – talent remains rare, oversubscribed and unmissable – but the old assumption that live music market at large will see any sort of a boost from an economic downturn is likely to be obsolete in 2025.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|27 Feb 2025

TEL keynote: Duo share game-changing strategies

Sony Music Masterworks president Mark Cavell & Fever SVP Mariano Otero starred in the Touring Entertainment Live finale

News|21 Nov 2024

Green light for Live Nation’s Portuguese expansion

Competition regulators have approved the company's acquisition of Lisbon's MEO Arena and promoter Ritmos e Blues

News|18 Dec 2024

Live Nation applauds FTC’s ban on junk fees

Originally outlined in October 2023, the new rule will require ticket sellers to disclose total prices including fees upfront

Live Nation's Michael Rapino is backing MITC's ‘Touring and Mental Health Manual’ and Tour Support for World Mental Health Day 2019
News|31 Jan 2025

Markets update: Live Nation shares hit new high

The company's stock price has skyrocketed 63% over the last 12 months and is continuing to reach record levels

German fans are eager to get back to concerts
News|07 Apr 2025

Live music stocks weather market turmoil

As the tariff fallout continues, shares in music companies have been holding their ground on another turbulent day for the global markets

Trending Stories

news|14 Apr 2025

Trump tariffs & touring: What we know so far

news|14 Apr 2025

Coachella 2025: Rave reviews for blockbuster headliners

news|16 Apr 2025

Live Nation acquires leading Japanese promoter

news|15 Apr 2025

Pophouse Entertainment closes €1bn+ fund

news|14 Apr 2025

Coldplay christen the stage at Kai Tak Sports Park

news|15 Apr 2025

European festivals innovate to stay ahead in ’25

news|14 Apr 2025

Jet Set club tragedy: Search for survivors ends

news|16 Apr 2025

Movers & Shakers: UTA, AEG, DWP

news|15 Apr 2025

Shakira wraps Latam leg with 1.3m tickets sold

news|15 Apr 2025

Google and Sphere announce AI tech partnership

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|27 Feb 2025

TEL keynote: Duo share game-changing strategies

Sony Music Masterworks president Mark Cavell & Fever SVP Mariano Otero starred in the Touring Entertainment Live finale

News|21 Nov 2024

Green light for Live Nation’s Portuguese expansion

Competition regulators have approved the company's acquisition of Lisbon's MEO Arena and promoter Ritmos e Blues

News|18 Dec 2024

Live Nation applauds FTC’s ban on junk fees

Originally outlined in October 2023, the new rule will require ticket sellers to disclose total prices including fees upfront

Live Nation's Michael Rapino is backing MITC's ‘Touring and Mental Health Manual’ and Tour Support for World Mental Health Day 2019
News|31 Jan 2025

Markets update: Live Nation shares hit new high

The company's stock price has skyrocketed 63% over the last 12 months and is continuing to reach record levels

German fans are eager to get back to concerts
News|07 Apr 2025

Live music stocks weather market turmoil

As the tariff fallout continues, shares in music companies have been holding their ground on another turbulent day for the global markets

IQ Jobs Board

General ManagerAMAAD / U-Live

Brighton, UKFull Time£35K - £40K + Profit Bonus

Front of House ManagerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKFull Time£40K - £45K a year + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Venue ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£40K - 45K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Senior Business Finance ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive