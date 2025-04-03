Festivals latest: IOW, Roskilde, Mallorca Live

The UK's Isle of Wight Festival has a new headline sponsor, while there are 2025 lineup updates from across the world

Isle of Wight Festival has gained a new headline sponsor after inking a multi-year deal with Sky.

Billed as Sky’s first ever major festival partnership, content from the UK event will be broadcast across three Sky TV channels – Sky Arts, Sky Showcase and Sky Mix – throughout the 19-22 June festival, as well as immersive and interactive on-site activations. Further exclusive behind the scenes content will also be available on Sky TV’s YouTube channel.

Sky Arts has been broadcaster partner of the Isle of Wight Festival since 2011.

“We’re thrilled to have Sky on board as our headline partner,” says festival director Caroline Giddings. “The brand has had a presence at the festival for more than a decade thanks to our Sky Arts broadcast partnership and we’re excited to develop that relationship and further enhance the Isle of Wight Festival experience for our customers.”

Sky’s director of partnerships & promotions Joel Keoghan says the deal reflects its commitment to “strategic, audience-led partnerships”.

“This collaboration allows us to show up and connect in key cultural and social spaces in a more expressive and authentic way,” he says. “We’re excited to build on our fantastic relationship with the festival and create more unforgettable experiences for music lovers, both at the festival and through our platforms.”

IOW 2025 will be headlined by Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake, with the bill also including Faithless, The Script, Jess Glynne, Supergrass, The Corrs, Busted, Olly Murs, Lottery Winners, Razorlight, Yard Act, Pale Waves and Remember Monday, among others.

Also, UK new music festival The Great Escape (14-17 May) has unveiled more than 175 new and rising artists for this year’s lineup in Brighton, along with rock veterans Skunk Anansie, who will headline The Independent Stage on 16 May.

Fresh names include Sim0ne, Courting, Nia Smith, The Molotovs, Ugly, Maruja, Goddess, Mechatok, CLT DRP, SLAG, Bruise Control, Zinadelphia, Knats, Carol Ades, Girlpuppy, Mandrake Handshake and RIP Magic.

Elsewhere, Charli XCX heads a list of 20 names added to the bill at Denmark’s Roskilde (28 June-5 July).

“Charli XCX is one of the most vital voices in pop today,” says Roskilde head of music Thomas Sønderby Jepsen. “With her fearless and boundary-pushing approach, she breaks conventions and shifts gears like no one else. In true Charli XCX fashion, she’s already reinvented her live show with an extravagant new concept, and we can’t wait to bring it to life on the Orange Stage this summer.”

Other new additions include Tyla, and Africa Express – the pan-African collective led by Damon Albarn – plus Brazil’s Charanga do França, Congo’s Ngwaka Son Systéme and Sweden’s Katarina Barruk. Previously announced acts include Olivia Rodrigo, Doechii, Lola Young, Fontaines D.C., Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Beth Gibbons, Arca, A.G. Cook, Stormzy, Jamie XX, and Wet Leg.

“We make a great effort to create a lineup packed with names that you won’t find at other festivals,” adds Jepsen. “We are now at 171 music acts from a total of 40 countries. The lineup is close to being complete – but not quite yet.”

Spain’s Mallorca Live Festival (12-14 June) has unveiled the full lineup for its eighth edition. Taking place in Calvià, the Balearic Islands’ biggest event will feature the likes of Massive Attack, Iggy Pop, Suede, Nathy Peluso, Mercury Rev, Bad Gyal, Rigoberta Bandini, Antònia Font and Dorian.

The Mallorcan festival will also continue its mobility plan, using a shuttle bus service to transport festivalgoers from different parts of the island and promoting environmental responsibility.

“Since our inception, we’ve understood that the festival goes far beyond music,” says Mallorca Live CEO Álvaro Martínez. “The event positions the island as a cultural destination and promotes the music industry, and it’s a project we’re currently working on based on three pillars: sustainability, tradition, and quality of experience.

“We continue working to generate the lowest environmental impact on the destination, to showcase Mallorca’s culture and tradition, and to offer the best experience with improvements within the venue for our attendees, a local, national, and international audience with a high cultural level who love to travel, attracted by music and to enjoy the experience.”

Portugal’s MEO Kalorama (19-21 June), which will be headlined by Pet Shop Boys, FKA Twigs, Damiano David and Jorja Smith, has unveiled a new wave of artists set for the Lisbon festival. The list includes Royel Otis, Capital da Bulgária, David Bruno, Heartworms, Noga Erez, Carla, and Chelas É O Sítio, The Blessed Madonna, Helena Hauff, Daniel Avery, Jennifer Cardini, Identified Patient, Viegas, Anish Kumar, Bernardo Vaz, Ryan Elliott, Kierastoboy, Olof Dreijer and Roi Perez.

MDLBeast has also revealed the lineup for the debut of its 1001 Festival (24-25 April) at the UG Complex in Binban, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two-day “celebration of music, fantasy and Arabian folklore” will bring together DJs across five custom-designed stages. Acts will include Eric Prydz, ARTBAT, DJ Snake, Hot Since 82, Salvatore Ganacci, Mochakk, Dixon, Seth Troxler, DJ Tennis, Innellea, Marco Carola and Nicole Moudabe.

All Things Go Festival has announced it is expanding from two to three days for its 2025 edition

Europe’s newest electronic music festival Adriatic Sound will bring artists such as Rüfüs Du Sol (DJ set), Stella Bossi, Richie Hawtin, Nicole Moudaber, Sven Väth, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Solardo, Stephan Bodzin Live and Kasia to Fano Airport in Italy, on 13-14 June.

Meanwhile, Italy’s avant-pop C2C Festival (30 October-2 November) has announced “Per aspera ad astra” (Through hardship to the stars) as the theme of its 23rd edition in tribute to founder and director Sergio Ricciardone, who passed away in March.

Six new international artists have now been confirmed for the Turin event: Daniel Blumberg, Florence Sinclair, Isabella Lovestory, Jenny Hval, Malibu, and YHWH Nailgun, joining A. G. Cook, Blood Orange, Four Tet, Model/Actriz, Skee Mask Ali Sethi & Nicolas Jaar, Djrum, Ecco2k, IOSONOUNCANE & Daniela Pes, John Maus, Nourished By Time, Saya Gray and Titanic.

In the US, All Things Go Festival has announced it is expanding from two to three days for its 2025 edition, which will return to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD, and Forest Hills Stadium in New York from 26-28 September.

Plus, C3 Presents’ Soundside Music Festival (27-28 September) will star headliners The Killers and Hozier on Sunday along the shore of the Long Island Sound at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT. Weezer, Vampire Weekend, The Backseat Lovers, Djo, Remi Wolf, Japanese Breakfast, The Last Dinner Party, Connecticut local Chelsea Cutler and Inhaler are among those also confirmed.

