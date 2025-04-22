x

news

‘Festivals are back’: Bluesfest confirms 2026 return

Organiser Peter Noble's ploy to attract the attention of the government has paid off...

By Lisa Henderson on 22 Apr 2025

Byron Bay Bluesfest, New South Wales

The 2026 edition of Byron Bay Bluesfest has been confirmed after organiser Peter Noble performed a U-turn on the fate of the Australian institution.

In August last year, Noble said the “final curtain call” would take place from 17–20 April 2025 and expressed his concerns for Australia’s beleaguered festival sector.

Four months later, organiser Noble told IQ that his clarion call was largely a ploy to attract the attention of the New South Wales state government, which he says declined to invest in Bluesfest during a difficult time for the economy.

This year’s event concluded on Sunday with 112,000 attendances, which Noble says is the third-biggest Bluefest and the highest attendance of any Australian festival since pre-COVID.

“We’re the top-selling festival in the country, and we’ve worked hard to get here,” he commented. “Festivals are back.”

On the final day of the 2025 event, organisers confirmed that the festival would live on, returning between 2-5 April 2026.

Additionally, attendees were also given the chance to purchase “pre-early bird tickets,” with the offer expiring at the conclusion of the festival.

The Australian Greens party launched their Festivals Support Package on the grounds of the festival

“Please support our festival and guarantee our future by the simple act of buying your ticket at the best possible price at the festival today,” organisers wrote on social media.

The announcement of Bluesfest’s 2026 return took place one day after Noble and the Australian Greens party presented their Festivals Support Package on the grounds of the festival.

The Greens’ proposed package to revitalise Australian festivals includes AUD$20 million (€11m) per year in direct festival grants, AUD$2 million (€1.1m) for a comprehensive review of the failures relating to the insurance market that is affecting the live music sector, and a national festival strategy, alongside tax offsets for artists and venues.

“Our festivals are in crisis,” Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said. “Over the past few years we’ve seen the cancellation after cancellation of loved and iconic festivals. It’s clear that the government needs to step in to help the industry.”

Bluesfest organisers added: “With rising costs, insurance issues, and festival cancellations across the country, this plan brings hope and much-needed support to keep Australia’s festival scene alive and thriving.”

Meanwhile, the Australian government have added another $16.4m to the Revive Live programme, bringing the total investment to $25m. This funding will support live music venues and festivals that feature Australian artists.

Launched in 1990, Bluesfest has attracted a who’s who of music legends such as BB King, Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Earth, Wind & Fire, Paul Simon, Robert Plant, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige and Tom Jones. The 2025 edition featured Crowded House, Chaka Khan and Toto in the headline positions.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Bluesfest licensing
News|11 Dec 2024

Peter Noble delivers U-turn on Bluesfest future

In a frank interview, the festival director tells IQ about the state of play with the long-running Australian institution

News|28 Oct 2024

Festivals 2025 latest: The return of The Maccabees

The end of October also brings lineup news from events including Rock Werchter, Latitude, Primavera Sound, Release Athens and Snowbombing

News|18 Nov 2024

Festivals ’25: Linkin Park, Basement Jaxx return

Rock For People, I-Days, Novarock, Rock Werchter, Open'er and Download's bills are among those beginning to take shape

Robert Smith, The Cure
News|19 Mar 2025

TCT reveals curator for 2026 concert series

The Who's Roger Daltry will hand the reins to The Cure's Robert Smith for the 2026 concert series

Splendour in the Grass was cancelled for 2024
News|23 Jan 2025

Are Australian festivals facing another year of misery?

With the fresh cancellation of a high profile festival, will this year be a repeat of the last?

