x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Festivals 2025: Montreux reveals star-studded bill

Summer Sessions, Stadtpark Open Air, EXIT Festival, Electric Castle, Abu Dhabi GP and Saudi Arabia GP have also made lineup announcements

By Lisa Henderson on 10 Apr 2025

Montreux Jazz Festival 2024

Montreux Jazz Festival 2024


image © Marc Ducrest

Switzerland’s legendary Montreux Jazz Festival has unveiled a star-studded programme for its 59th edition, taking place between 4 and 19 July 2025 on the Lake Geneva shoreline.

The festival is set to open with a world-exclusive event: Chaka Khan & Friends to Quincy with Love – a celebration of the late Quincy Jones, a longtime ambassador and architect of Montreux’s rich legacy.

Other acts confirmed to perform are Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts, Pulp, Sam Fender, RAYE, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, J Balvin, Ezra Collective, FKA Twigs, Alanis Morissette, Santana, Benson Boone, Bloc Party and The Black Keys.

Jorja Smith, Leon Bridges, James Blake, Beth Gibbons, Finneas, Ezra Collective, Shaboozey, Max Richter and Nubya Garcia are also on the bill.

Chappell Roan, meanwhile, has been announced as the latest musical act for this year’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions, promoted by DF Concerts. The US singer is set to appear at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on 26 August.

The Edinburgh series also features Sam Fender, while Glasgow’s Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park include Sting, Simple Minds, Sex Pistols and the Stereophonics.

The lineup for the 50th-anniversary edition of Stadtpark Live in Hamburg, Germany, has also been revealed.

Chappell Roan has been announced as the latest musical act for this year’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions

Patti Smith, Camila Cabello, Iggy Pop, Melissa Etheridge, Gregory Porter, Will Smith, Air, Norah Jones, Gianna Nannini, Jorja Smith, Franz Ferdinand, The Corrs, Cypress Hill, Ronan Keating, Nelly Furtado and more are slated to perform at the iconic series during May and September.

This year also marks 100 years since the open-air stage was built. Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion has operated the venue since 1975.

As the organisers of EXIT Festival mull its future in Serbia, the 25th edition in Novi Sad continues to take shape.

More than 30 major acts have joined the lineup for the 10–13 July event, including The Prodigy, DJ Snake and Solomun. They join an already robust roster featuring punk icons Sex Pistols and Frank Carter, Tiësto, Eric Prydz, Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, Indira Paganotto, Sara Landry, Boris Brejcha and more.

Romania’s Electric Castle has announced the full lineup for its 2025 edition, featuring headline performances by Justin Timberlake, Queens of the Stone Age, Yungblud, Justice and Bicep. The 24-hour Transylvanian festival will present 200 artists across 10 stages at Bánffy Castle in Transylvania, from 16-20 July.

Rudimental, Shaggy, Netsky, Sofi Tukker, Artemas, Róisín Murphy, Jayda G, The Amazons and Shanti Celeste are also on the bill.

Elsewhere, Katy Perry is the first act announced to headline the renowned Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the 2025 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The superstar will take the stage on Sunday 7 December, the final day of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, at Etihad Park.

Held since 2009, the Yasalam After-Race Concerts have starred acts such as Beyoncé, Prince, Paul McCartney, Britney Spears, Jay-Z, Eminem, Muse, Kanye West, Blur, Rihanna, Pink and Depeche Mode.

The bill for the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 is also shaping up, with Jennifer Lopez, Usher, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Major Lazor Soundsystem and more confirmed.

Powered by MDLBEAST, the concerts will take place during the 18–20 April Grand Prix in Jeddah.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in mid-April
News|21 Nov 2024

Coachella 2025 bill revealed ahead of schedule

The Goldenvoice-promoted event has unveiled the full line-up for next year after Post Malone set tongues wagging

News|03 Jan 2025

Philippines senator tables anti-touting bill

Proposed legislation promises stiff penalties for ticket scalping including hefty fines and prison sentences

News|07 Jan 2025

2025 festivals: Rock en Seine scores Chappell Roan exclusive

Meanwhile, Rock For People in Czech Republic has added a fifth day for its 30th anniversary edition, headlined by a legendary rock band

News|03 Apr 2025

IFF reveals details of expanded 2025 edition

The 11th International Festival Forum is set for 9-11 September, returning to its south London campus for a third year

News|11 Nov 2024

Pet Shop Boys, Raye, Shawn Mendes star at MTV EMAs

The 30th anniversary edition of the Europe Music Awards took place last night at Manchester's new Co-op Live

Trending Stories

news|07 Apr 2025

Bradford Live reveals first performances

news|08 Apr 2025

‘We’ve always tried not to skip steps with Dua Lipa’

comment|09 Apr 2025

Cigarettes After Sex are the blueprint in China

news|07 Apr 2025

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran in, FKA Twigs out

news|08 Apr 2025

Live Nation expands into Malta with 356 Group deal

news|07 Apr 2025

Live music stocks weather market turmoil

news|07 Apr 2025

Two killed in crane collapse at Mexican festival

news|09 Apr 2025

Travis Scott sees ‘instant’ sellouts in new markets

news|09 Apr 2025

Staying in for the summer: Year-round arena gains

news|09 Apr 2025

Jet Set club roof collapse death toll passes 180

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in mid-April
News|21 Nov 2024

Coachella 2025 bill revealed ahead of schedule

The Goldenvoice-promoted event has unveiled the full line-up for next year after Post Malone set tongues wagging

News|03 Jan 2025

Philippines senator tables anti-touting bill

Proposed legislation promises stiff penalties for ticket scalping including hefty fines and prison sentences

News|07 Jan 2025

2025 festivals: Rock en Seine scores Chappell Roan exclusive

Meanwhile, Rock For People in Czech Republic has added a fifth day for its 30th anniversary edition, headlined by a legendary rock band

News|03 Apr 2025

IFF reveals details of expanded 2025 edition

The 11th International Festival Forum is set for 9-11 September, returning to its south London campus for a third year

News|11 Nov 2024

Pet Shop Boys, Raye, Shawn Mendes star at MTV EMAs

The 30th anniversary edition of the Europe Music Awards took place last night at Manchester's new Co-op Live

IQ Jobs Board

Venue ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£40K - 45K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Senior Business Finance ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

International General ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Touring Technical Production ManagerBroadway Entertainment Group

London, UK / Dubai, UAEPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive