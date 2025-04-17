Festival lineups: Open’er, Hurricane & Southside

IQ's latest round-up of 2025 bills also contains details of new events launching in Spain and the Philippines

Poland’s Open’er Festival has added a dozen acts including Jorja Smith, J Balvin and Peso Pluma to its 2025 instalment.

Arca, Schoolboy Q, Dean Lewis, Wunderhorse, Fcukers, A.G. Cook, Bambi, Neil Frances present Club NF and Samara C have also joined the bill for the 2-5 July gathering in Gdynia, headlined by Linkin Park, Massive Attack, Nine Inch Nails and Gracie Abrams.

Elsewhere, Jet, Bad Nerves, Nathy Peluso, Alta Avenue and Franc Moody are the latest confirmations for Portugal’s NOS Alive. Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, Benson Boone, Justice, Sam Fender, Kings of Leon and Nine Inch Nails head the 10-12 July festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés.

German twin festivals Hurricane and Southside (20-22 June) have completed their lineup, adding Jeremias and Bilk, as well as Ukrainian rock band Love’n’Joy in collaboration with the Music Saves Ukraine initiative. Beatles cover band The Analogues will also perform as part of a partnership with the organisation War Child, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Other artists include Green Day, Biffy Clyro, Alligatoah and Electric Callboy.

Anthrax are the latest metal legends announced for Black Sabbath farewell show Back to the Beginning at Villa Park, Birmingham, UK, on 5 July. The all-day concert will also feature sets from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Rival Sons, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

The debut edition of Smusic Festival in Spain has been announced for Madrid’s Ibedrola Music venue

The debut edition of Smusic Festival in Spain has been announced for Madrid’s Ibedrola Music venue on 27 June. Promoted by Santander Bank’s Smusic project in collaboration with Live Nation, the Spanish-language event will be topped by Mexico’s Maná and Peso Pluma alongside Cuban trio Orishas. Cupido, Delaportes, Airbag and Amparanoia will also feature.

Greece’s Primer Music Festival has revealed Armin van Buuren, Artbat and Boris Brejcha as the first names for the 6-7 September event in Athens. For its sixth edition, Primer is relocating from Water Square to the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens (OAKA).

“It’s time for the next step,” say organisers. “This is the country’s largest concert venue, giving us the opportunity to create an even more impressive production, welcome more people, and bring our vision for breathtaking shows to life.”

Country music festival Sound of Nashville Open Air, which debuted in 2024, will return to Cologne from 22-24 August. Taking place on the open-air deck of Die Kantine, the event will be headlined by Cameron Whitcomb, Erin Kinsey and Charles Wesley Godwin.

In the Philippines, the inaugural Manila &FRIENDS Festival lands at Okada Manila between 30-31 May, featuring the likes of Zedd, Bbno$, Illenium, Seven Lions, Euro Trash, Kiara and Ylona Garcia.

“We see how festivals like Coachella, EDC, and Tomorrowland unite music lovers from all over the world, and now it’s Manila’s turn,” says Justin Banusing, CEO of promoter Total Kitchen.

Albania’s ION Festival, which was launched in 2022, will not go ahead this year

One of America’s longest-running festivals, Newport Jazz, will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island for its 71st edition from 1-3 August. Acts include Janelle Monáe, The Roots, Jacob Collier, Raye, Jorja Smith, Esperanza Spalding, Dianne Reeves, The Yussef Dayes Experience, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Thee Sacred Souls, De La Soul, La Lom, Sofi Tukker and Willow.

And Benson Boone will make his debut in the UAE, opening the 4-7 December after-race concert series at Etihad Park for the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix.

However, Albania’s ION Festival, which was launched in 2022 by electronic music promoters LWE and Junction 2, will not go ahead in 2025.

“Whilst we’ll always cherish our time on the stunning coast of Albania, the past few years have been challenging for us,” says a post on the event’s social media channels. “The rising cost of international travel and producing events to the standards we aim to deliver have made it very difficult for our festival to be financially sustainable in its current format. Therefore, we’ve had to make some difficult decisions and will not be returning to Dhërmi this year.

“By no means is this the end of our journey. We are currently looking at new possibilities, including options for a new festival location for 2026. We hope to be back as soon as we can, better and stronger than ever.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.