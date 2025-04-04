Fans go gaga for Mayhem Ball tour

The Live Nation-backed run will see the pop icon play 45 sold-out arena shows, alongside massive shows in Mexico, Singapore and Brazil

Lady Gaga’s The Mayhem Ball arena tour sold out during its onsale yesterday, as fans rushed to snap up tickets to 45 shows across North America and Europe.

In response to fan demand, promoter Live Nation added 13 extra dates to the run, which included doubling her run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (cap. 19,500) to a total of six nights at the iconic venue.

Before launching her tour at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena (20,000) in July, the CAA-represented singer-songwriter is due to headline Coachella and play multi-night stadium stints in Mexico City and Singapore.

Over 1.6 million fans attempted to buy tickets for her four-night run in Southeast Asia, according to local media, with over 200,000 local and international fans expected to descend on the National Stadium (55,000) for her first Singapore shows in 13 years.

Also in May, Gaga will voyage to Brazil to hold a landmark free concert on Rio’s Copacabana Beach, produced by promoter Bonus Track in partnership with Live Nation. Previous shows at the site from Madonna and the Rolling Stones have both drawn in over 1.5 million fans.

“I wanted to create a different kind of experience”

Throughout the Mayhem run, she’ll perform multiple nights in Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, London, Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, and more. This tour marks Gaga’s first North American and Europe/UK run since her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour.

That endeavour, which grossed $112.4 million from 834,000 tickets sold according to Billboard Boxscore, saw the 14-time Grammy Award-winner elevate to stadiums, while this upcoming trek will see her return to arena-level for the first time in seven years.

“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” Gaga posted on Instagram. “It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks. We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums – and honestly, I can’t wait. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings Mayhem to life exactly how I envision it.”

Delivering her live show to fans was a key driver behind her 2024 concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, of which she was heavily involved in the process. Production company Blink detailed the process of capturing one show at Dodger Stadium (cap. 56,000) to IQ earlier this year.

“We spent months in the edit suite with Gaga in person, who directed the film herself and was hands-on with every single cut,” shared Blink founder and CEO Tom Colbourne.

This outing is in support of her latest studio album, Mayhem, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and quickly became Gaga’s seventh consecutive No. 1 album.

Fans can expect to be “closer, more connected” on this arena run

The full list of shows for 2025 is as follows:

Fri Apr 11 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Fri Apr 18 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach

Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium

Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium

Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium

Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium

North America

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – ADDED SHOW

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – ADDED SHOW

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – ADDED SHOW

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – ADDED SHOW

Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – ADDED SHOW

Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – ADDED SHOW

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – ADDED SHOW

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center – ADDED SHOW

Europe/UK

Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 04 – London, UK – The O2 – ADDED SHOW

Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Oct 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – ADDED SHOW

Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Wed Oct 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena – ADDED SHOW

Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Fri Oct 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – ADDED SHOW

Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat Nov 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena – ADDED SHOW

