Fans go gaga for Mayhem Ball tour

The Live Nation-backed run will see the pop icon play 45 sold-out arena shows, alongside massive shows in Mexico, Singapore and Brazil
By Hanna Ellington on 04 Apr 2025
Lady Gaga’s The Mayhem Ball arena tour sold out during its onsale yesterday, as fans rushed to snap up tickets to 45 shows across North America and Europe.
In response to fan demand, promoter Live Nation added 13 extra dates to the run, which included doubling her run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (cap. 19,500) to a total of six nights at the iconic venue.
Before launching her tour at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena (20,000) in July, the CAA-represented singer-songwriter is due to headline Coachella and play multi-night stadium stints in Mexico City and Singapore.
Over 1.6 million fans attempted to buy tickets for her four-night run in Southeast Asia, according to local media, with over 200,000 local and international fans expected to descend on the National Stadium (55,000) for her first Singapore shows in 13 years.
Also in May, Gaga will voyage to Brazil to hold a landmark free concert on Rio’s Copacabana Beach, produced by promoter Bonus Track in partnership with Live Nation. Previous shows at the site from Madonna and the Rolling Stones have both drawn in over 1.5 million fans.
“I wanted to create a different kind of experience”
Throughout the Mayhem run, she’ll perform multiple nights in Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, London, Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, and more. This tour marks Gaga’s first North American and Europe/UK run since her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour.
That endeavour, which grossed $112.4 million from 834,000 tickets sold according to Billboard Boxscore, saw the 14-time Grammy Award-winner elevate to stadiums, while this upcoming trek will see her return to arena-level for the first time in seven years.
“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” Gaga posted on Instagram. “It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks. We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums – and honestly, I can’t wait. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings Mayhem to life exactly how I envision it.”
Delivering her live show to fans was a key driver behind her 2024 concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, of which she was heavily involved in the process. Production company Blink detailed the process of capturing one show at Dodger Stadium (cap. 56,000) to IQ earlier this year.
“We spent months in the edit suite with Gaga in person, who directed the film herself and was hands-on with every single cut,” shared Blink founder and CEO Tom Colbourne.
This outing is in support of her latest studio album, Mayhem, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and quickly became Gaga’s seventh consecutive No. 1 album.
Fans can expect to be “closer, more connected” on this arena run
The full list of shows for 2025 is as follows:
Fri Apr 11 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Fri Apr 18 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach
Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium
Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium
Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium
Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium
North America
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 19 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena – ADDED SHOW
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 09 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – ADDED SHOW
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – ADDED SHOW
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 03 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center – ADDED SHOW
Sat Sep 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – ADDED SHOW
Sun Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – ADDED SHOW
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Sep 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – ADDED SHOW
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Sep 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center – ADDED SHOW
Europe/UK
Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 04 – London, UK – The O2 – ADDED SHOW
Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Oct 08 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live – ADDED SHOW
Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Wed Oct 15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena – ADDED SHOW
Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Fri Oct 31 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi – ADDED SHOW
Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat Nov 22 – Paris, France – Accor Arena – ADDED SHOW
