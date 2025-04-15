European festivals innovate to stay ahead in ’25

With the summer in sight, bosses from Rock for People, Bilbao BBK, Flow Festival and Paléo report to IQ about the changing market

European festival bosses are reporting encouraging ticket sales for this summer as events adapt their offerings to keep up with modern trends.

Czechia’s Rock for People has upped the capacity of Park 360 in Hradec Kralove by 25% to 50,o00 for 2025. Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Linkin Park and Biffy Clyro head its 30th anniversary edition from 11-15 June. It is also planning an exhibition celebrating three decades of the festival along with special programming to mark the milestone.

“Sales are very strong this year,” the gathering’s programme and marketing director Luděk Motyčka tells IQ. “A few months before the festival, we have sold out all categories of four-day tickets and also all Saturday tickets. We are also seeing a growing interest in local and non-English speaking artists.

“Another significant opportunity is working with new artists and developing them, as some of the newcomers have experienced a meteoric rise in popularity.”

Rock for People is also adding a new stage focused on up and coming talent and has expanded its offering of glamping accommodation, with Motyčka observing an increased demand for enhanced “experiences, services and comfort”.

“Premium campsites sold out in 20 minutes, and demand for premium tickets has more than doubled,” he reports.

“Visitors are also more discerning when it comes to dining, they expect a more varied and quality offering – we are increasing the ratio of vegan and vegetarian meals each year. Also, we have introduced a non-alcoholic bar with mixed drinks and non-alcoholic wine.”

“While there’s still strong interest in classic pillars like rock, we’re seeing growing openness to other genres”

Ticket sales are also progressing well at Spain’s 40,000-cap Bilbao BBK Live, which will welcome headliners Kylie Minogue, Pulp, Michael Kiwanuka, Bad Gyal and Raye to Kobetamendi from 10-12 July. Eva Castillo, director of communications for promoter Last Tour, says the new Bono Cuadrilla promotion – which provides six tickets for the price of five – has been particularly well received.

“We’re seeing a positive response, especially for full passes and new formats,” she says.

New features include the launch of late-night club concept GORRIA, with programming curated by collectives like Nítido, En1gma and JUGO3000, while the Basoa forest rave stage is returning to its original circular layout.

“We’re also strengthening our efforts around sustainability and diversity, both in the lineup and the festival environment,” adds Castillo. “We aim to offer a complete cultural experience that goes beyond the concerts.”

Also on the bill are the likes of Alice Phoebe Lou, Amyl And The Sniffers, Bicep presents Chroma AV, The Blessed Madonna presents We Still Believe, Jalen Ngonda, Jessica Pratt, L’impératrice, Makaya McCraven, Nathy Peluso, Obongjayar, Sofie Royer and Wunderhorse.

“Audience tastes have diversified significantly,” notes Castillo. “While there’s still strong interest in classic pillars like rock, we’re seeing growing openness to other genres such as electronic music, emerging pop, and hybrid proposals.

“We’re also noticing that people no longer attend solely for the lineup: they value the setting, the festival narrative, the values it represents, and the chance to discover new artists. Audiences are looking for authentic experiences, emotional connection, and proposals with a clear identity.”

“The sense of community is really strong amongst the public which make them super-keen to attend”

It’s a similar story for Finland’s Flow Festival (cap. 30,000), which will bring Charli XCX, Fontaines D.C., FKA Twigs, Little Simz, Air, Khruangbin, Bicep and Beth Gibbons, among others, to Helsinki between 8-10 August. Artistic director Tuomas Kallio tells IQ that sales are “very strong – actually better than ever before”.

He reveals the festival area is being expanded for this summer’s incarnation, with the site expanding to the courtyards of the Hanasaari power plant, which hosts the event, for the first time. The area will serve as the backdrop for Flow’s biggest DJ/electronic venue Front Yard.

Kallio detects that the Flow audience is getting “even more varied and demographically mixed”.

“As an over 18s-only festival, there are always the new generation of excited young first-timers who just turned 18 and then the Flow veterans who have been going for 20 years and are still going,” he says. “Flow also has a mixture of various subcultures from clubbers to pop fans to foodies or jazz heads that all clash in a positive way.”

Elsewhere in Europe, Switzerland’s Paléo Festival is already a monster success after all 210,000 tickets for 2025 were snapped up last month in just 13 minutes. The Nyon event will host the likes of David Guetta, Queens of the Stone Age, Macklemore, Will Smith, Justice, Simple Minds, Texas, Sex Pistols ft Frank Carter and Skunk Anansie.

“It’s very rewarding to witness the craze and passion of our audience,” says Paléo spokesperson Bastien Bento. “We’re very lucky. It’s hard to decipher for us – I guess the sense of community is really strong amongst the public which make them super-keen to attend.”

“Most festivals need to rethink their business models in order to stay healthy”

Bento details how organisers tinker with the format to keep things fresh – pointing to its Village du Monde project, which is dedicated to Maghreb this year and will showcase 20 artists as well as specific scenography and food and crafts stands from the African region.

“Our lineup this year feels also very eclectic and balanced, so it appeals to a large audience – and the audience reflects this diversity,” he notes. “The preparation is going very well. However, like we usually say internally: just because the stadium is full doesn’t mean the match is already won!”

That is not to say there are no clouds on the horizon for the sector however. Paléo booker Dany Hassenstein notes that in light of the current macroeconomic climate – allied to high headliner fees and production costs – most festivals need to rethink their business models in order to stay healthy and continue offering good value for money.

“This calls for exciting innovations across the industry,” he says. “At the same time, environmental sustainability is becoming an increasingly central concern for the whole events industry.”

Bilbao BBK’s Castillo agrees, adding: “A major challenge is the environmental impact and the need to transform our practices in a real and measurable way. In addition, connecting with new generations demands constant innovation in how we communicate and curate our programmes.”

Kallio acknowledges that rising costs are making life ever-more difficult for the sector, although Flow has been able to ride the storm better than the most.

“Even for Flow it is getting more challenging, but I guess with the very strong fanbase of the brand and sales pattern that breaks records year after year, we might be one of the lucky ones in the industry,” he suggests. “Good overall quality and curation never go out of style.”

“Relying on a single big-name headliner surrounded only by newcomers just doesn’t cut it anymore”

Despite Rock for People’s star-laden bill, Motyčka says a shortage of headline talent due to the popularity of stadium tours is a concern, and also lists challenges relating to the steep rise in production costs, HR costs and artist fees, as well as the impact of the current economic environment.

However, amid the recent ascent of acts such as Travis Scott, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Bring Me the Horizon, to name but a few, Hassenstein argues the number of viable headliners is back on an upward trajectory,

“The pool of potential headliners is looking much stronger than it did a few years ago, and it paid off for us in 2025,” he says. “Even though it’s still early, the outlook for 2026 is even more promising.”

Albeit, the overall depth of the programme is of equal importance, adds Hassenstein.

“A strong mix of multiple big names and a diverse lineup across all genres each day is essential,” he contends. “Relying on a single big-name headliner surrounded only by newcomers just doesn’t cut it anymore.”

In conclusion, Castillo is excited about the next evolution of the scene.

“There’s a huge opportunity in rethinking what a festival is and what it can become — turning it into a 360º experience that lives on throughout the year and returns with every new edition,” she finishes. “Embracing more diverse, inclusive and carefully curated proposals allows us to connect with new audiences without losing our loyal base. Digital tools — from data to content creation — help us build community all year round.

“We’re also seeing clear growth in international audiences, opening the door to new collaborations and expansion. Above all, we believe festivals can be platforms for cultural and social impact, with real potential to drive change.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.