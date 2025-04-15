x

news

ESNS ‘committed to Groningen’ amid venue plans

The Netherlands-hailing conference's longtime HQ, De Oosterpoort, is set to be redeveloped in the coming years

By James Hanley on 15 Apr 2025

Anna van Nunen

Anna van Nunen


Organisers of Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) say the conference remains “fully committed to Groningen”, despite expressing mixed feelings over plans for the Dutch city’s live music scene.

It was revealed last week that Groningen is to gain a new 3,200-cap venue, Grote Popzaal, as part of a scheme that will also involve the redevelopment of De Oosterpoort – the longtime home of ESNS.

The project was selected by the city council ahead of a separate proposal for a multipurpose complex – which would have cost up to €365 million – for being “too complex, too expensive and too risky”.

“We welcome the recognition of Groningen as a true music city, and we’re pleased to see serious investment in the city’s live music infrastructure with the announcement of a new 3,200-capacity venue,” ESNS MD Anna van Nunen tells IQ.

“The upcoming renovation will challenge us to be creative in reshaping the event over the coming years”

IQ understands the renovation of De Oosterpoort will not take place until 2026 and will not begin until the Grote Popzaal is completed, with the new venue to serve as a temporary location for part of De Oosterpoort’s programming. The council set to make an official decision before the summer before discussing the plans in its autumn budget.

De Nunen says ESNS will attempt to work within the existing framework before seeking any alternatives.

“We’re in close dialogue with the municipality regarding the planned renovation of De Oosterpoort, which serves as the beating heart of ESNS during our festival days,” adds Van Nunen. “The upcoming renovation will challenge us to be creative in reshaping the event over the coming years. In that light, we would have preferred to see a new, larger music venue developed – one that could meet the city’s growing needs without requiring a temporary closure of its most vital cultural space.

“That said, we are fully committed to Groningen and will always aim to make this location work – especially during the renovation – before considering alternatives elsewhere.”

ESNS will celebrate its 40th anniversary when it returns to Groningen from 14-17 January next year.

 

IQ Mag Logo

