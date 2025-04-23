Electronic music industry valued at $12.9 billion

Live music continues to be the dance scene's biggest revenue generator, according to the IMS Business Report 2025

Live continues to power the electronic music business to new heights, as revenues settle at more than double pre-pandemic levels.

The EDM industry was valued at $12.9 billion (€11.3bn) – up 6% year-on-year – according to the IMS Business Report 2025, which was presented today on the opening morning of IMS (International Music Summit) Ibiza.

Authored by MIDiA Research’s Mark Mulligan, the report noted that the growth rate was lower than the 9% achieved in the previous 12 months – a slowdown attributed mainly to live music “settling into organic, post-Covid boom rates of growth”.

“Global music industry revenue grew again in 2024, though at a slower rate than in 2023 due to maturing streaming revenues and the post-Covid live resurgence lessening,” says Mulligan. “Electronic music however, continued to increase its share of both revenues and culture.

“Driven by the rise of new genres like Afro House, a renaissance for genres like Drum & Bass, and the rise of a new generation of fans, creators and scenes remaking electronic music in their own image, electronic music finds itself at the start of a brave new era of culture resonance.”

Live was still the biggest earner, however, with festivals and clubs remaining the largest revenue source. Ibiza club ticketing revenue rose to €150 million in 2024 – up 6% on the previous year’s €141m. That figure does not include VIP, meaning the total value created for the local economy was even higher.

Higher ticket prices were responsible for the increase, since the average number of events per venue dipped slightly from 147 to 144. Electronic acts made up 18% of the line-ups of the top 100 festivals – up from 16% in 2023. Nine of the top 100 were electronic music festivals.

“The post-Covid recalibration is done, and live music has come out on top”

“The post-Covid recalibration is done, and live music has come out on top,” reads the report. “Revenue growth normalised in 2024, but with revenues more than double what they were pre-Covid. Growth was boosted by pre-sales for 2025 tours. However, higher ticket prices were the main driver of growth rather than volume of tickets sold.

“The higher end did best, with big tours at big venues and high-priced tickets boosting revenues, while the lower end of the market faces venue closures and lower willingness and ability to spend by many consumers.”

However, DSPs were the fastest growing segment for the first time, ascending 18%.

“While live still leads revenues, streaming has more growth potential and is growing faster,” adds the report.

IMS 2025 runs at the Mondrian Ibiza and Hyde Ibiza hotels in Cala Llonga from 23-25 April,” says IMS co-founder Ben Turner. “The IMS Business Report continues to evolve each year, with more robust data and the benefit of over a decade of compilation — allowing us to truly compare and contrast the state of the electronic music industry.

“Our annual health check this year reflects continued growth and major developments: the Superstruct acquisition reshaping live, rising momentum in key genres like Afro House and Drum & Bass, ongoing catalogue acquisitions, and unprecedented engagement with the genre on cultural platforms such as TikTok.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.