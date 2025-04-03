x

news

€500k scheme announced for Irish grassroots venues

Grassroots music venues will be able to apply for grants of up to €15,000 towards the cost of programming live music

By James Hanley on 03 Apr 2025


The Irish government has announced a new €500,000 initiative to support grassroots music venues across the country.

Venues will be able to apply for a maximum grant of €15,000 towards the cost of programming live music events via the Grassroots Music Venue Support Scheme (GMVSS).

The scheme was developed following a recommendation in the Night-Time Economy Action Plan in recognition of the contribution that small venues make to the wider industry, and the challenges they face.

“Grassroots music venues are an integral part of the music ecosystem in Ireland and are vital to our communities,” says minister Patrick O’Donovan. “I want to support these venues so they can give opportunities to new and emerging artists and give them spaces to perform, develop their skills, and build their audiences.

“Many of the big acts that we see today in large arenas, started their careers performing in grassroots venues”

“Many of the big acts that we see today in large arenas, started their careers performing in grassroots venues, so it is important that we support these venues to allow them to continue to provide these much needed opportunities for up and coming musicians and DJs.”

Funding of up to €15,000 will be made available for programming events that showcase the talent of emerging, grassroots artists performing live or electronic music they have written or created themselves.

Under the initiative – which was developed in collaboration with industry representatives – venues are required to ensure that all artists and freelance crew are paid. Venues may also apply for funding towards production and crew costs, PR, advertising, ticketing, the hire of equipment, the hiring of security staff and event insurance costs.

Applications will be assessed on a first come first served basis, with the scheme remaining open until noon on 15 May, or until the fund is exhausted, whichever occurs first.

 

News|14 Nov 2024

UK Government backs voluntary grassroots levy

Ministers say they expect the UK live music sector to take forward proposals for a voluntary ticket levy "as soon as possible"

News|30 Oct 2024

Autumn Budget delivers blow for grassroots venues

The MVT says the proposed reduction of business rates relief puts 350 UK grassroots music venues at "immediate risk of closure"

News|19 Dec 2024

UK industry nears deal on grassroots contribution

Members of the UK live industry met with culture minister Chris Bryant to discuss proposals to introduce a voluntary grassroots contribution

News|19 Mar 2025

'Changing the narrative' on the grassroots crisis

DJ Steve Lamacq, venues and promoters exchange strategies to attract a new generation of fans to the intimate venue experience

News|17 Jan 2025

Friendly Fire trials ticket segmentation scheme

The Dutch promoter is introducing three price points for its club shows as part of a pilot designed to keep concerts accessible

