Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena makes AI investment

The new digital initiatives will debut ahead of Michael Learns to Rock's concert at the 17,000-cap venue later this month

Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena has announced an investment in digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to launch new features aimed at elevating the live experience.

The new digital initiatives, which include “AI-powered personalisation, immersive seat selection and seamless purchasing”, will debut ahead of Danish rock band’s Michael Learns to Rock’s concert at the 17,000-cap venue on 27 April.

The first phase of the rollout is led by an AI-powered WhatsApp channel, enabling “real-time engagement, ticketing assistance, frictionless navigation and concierge-style services for attendees”.

“Coca-Cola Arena is fulfilling a long-term vision to reimagine live events from the moment a show is announced”

“With these investments, Coca-Cola Arena is fulfilling a long-term vision to reimagine live events from the moment a show is announced,” says Mark Jan Kar, the venue’s general manager. “By combining advanced AI, immersive technology and consumer-first services, we’re creating a platform for fans to enjoy personalised, unforgettable moments on their own terms within a click of a button.”

Coca-Cola Arena has also launched 3D-interactive seat views within an interactive map on its website, allowing fans to preview sightlines and select optimal seats. In addition, it is introducing flexible payment terms, so fans can split the cost of tickets, hospitality and other add-ons across instalment options.

The announcement comes ahead of Dubai AI Week 2025, where 8,000 industry experts will join 500 investors and 100 exhibitors from around the world.

Upcoming concerts at Coca-Cola Arena include Kygo, David Gray and Deep Purple.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.