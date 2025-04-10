CTS Eventim unveils new leadership for TicketOne

The pan-European live entertainment giant has announced a management shuffle at its Italian ticketing subsidiary

CTS Eventim has announced a leadership transition at its Italian subsidiary, TicketOne.

Andrea Grancini, currently general manager, has been upped to CEO, reporting directly to Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim.

Grancini has been with TicketOne since its beginning, serving as a general manager and board member since 2018. His career spans 25 years in the business.

Grancini succeeds Stefano Lionetti, who is stepping down from the CEO position, having led TicketOne since 2007.

He will remain closely involved as a member of the board of directors and as general manager, will focus on key areas such as administration and finance.

“The future looks bright, and I can’t wait to work alongside our amazing teams as we keep pushing forward”

During his 18-year tenure, Lionetti is said to have helped expand the company’s presence, enhance its technological capabilities, and build strong partnerships.

He also played a role in TicketOne’s acquisition by CTS Eventim in 2008, further strengthening its market position.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Stefano for his outstanding leadership and the many successes we have achieved together,” Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS Eventim. “I am pleased that he will continue to contribute his expertise as a member of the board. Congratulations to Andrea on his well-deserved appointment as CEO. I look forward to working alongside him as he leads TicketOne into a promising future.”

Grancini adds: “I’m truly grateful for the trust that Chairman Klaus-Peter Schulenberg and the shareholders have placed in me, and I’m really excited about the chance to lead TicketOne into its next chapter. I would also like to take a moment to sincerely thank Stefano for all these years of collaboration. Together, we have achieved significant results. The future looks bright, and I can’t wait to work alongside our amazing teams as we keep pushing forward, creating innovative solutions for our promoter, clients, and customers.”

Lionetti comments: “It has been an incredible honour to lead TicketOne for the past 18 years. I am proud of everything we have accomplished together. Andrea’s dedication and expertise make him the ideal leader for the future. I am confident TicketOne will continue to thrive under his leadership, and I look forward to supporting him during the transition.”

TicketOne remains the market leader in Italy by some distance, according to the International Ticketing Report 2024.

Promoters, venues, and fans use its services across more than 30,000 events each year and the web platform ticketone.it is Italy’s most successful ticketing shop, with over 80 million visits per year.

