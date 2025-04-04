x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

CTS Eventim lodges appeal after court judgement

A German court ruled the company breached the Digital Services Act with its repeated offers of ticket insurance

By James Hanley on 04 Apr 2025


CTS Eventim has lodged an appeal after a German court ruled the pan-European giant breached the Digital Services Act with its methods of offering ticket insurance during the ordering process.

The Higher Regional Court of Bamberg partially upheld a lawsuit filed against the firm by German consumer organisation VZBV, which accused CTS of unduly pressuring customers into buying insurance.

According to the watchdog, ticket-buyers who clicked through to checkout without selecting the initial insurance option were taken to a pop-up window that recommended users purchase ticket insurance “to avoid the hassle and frustration of missing an event”.

Only after clicking the “I bear the full risk” button could tickets then be ordered without insurance.

“Taken together, this crossed the threshold for undue influence,” said the VZBV. “A scenario was created that created fear of a total loss of the purchase price and had a threatening effect.”

VZBV says the court has banned the ticketer from offering insurance to buyers in a “manipulative and misleading manner”.

“The judgement is directed solely against the specific wording currently used in the pop-up in the event of rejection of ticket insurance”

“Such design tricks, also known as dark patterns, are prohibited in the EU under the Digital Services Act,” adds Jana Brockfeld, legal advisor in VZBV’s legal enforcement team.

However, a CTS spokesperson stresses that the ruling is not final and confirms the company has launched an appeal.

“We would also like to point out that the judgement is directed solely against the specific wording currently used in the pop-up in the event of rejection of ticket insurance, but not against the use of a pop-up as a new request per se, or against its other design,” the spokesperson tells IQ.

The court rejected the watchdog’s request to prohibit CTS from offering insurance in the shopping cart for the first time, saying it is “readily apparent” the insurance is optional.

CTS last week confirmed record earnings for 2024.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

 

Read More Like This

News|20 Nov 2024

CTS Eventim installs eBay Europe co-founder as CTO

Karel Dörner, who will also join the CTS management board, will assume responsibility for the Group’s technology-focused units

CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg
News|21 Nov 2024

CTS Eventim revenues top €2bn, profits dip

The pan-European giant says it remains on a "stable growth trajectory" despite "increasingly challenging" economic conditions

CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg
News|27 Mar 2025

International acquisitions drive CTS’ record year

The live entertainment and ticketing giant generated revenue of €2.8bn and adjusted EBITDA of €542.2m for 2024

News|06 Nov 2024

CTS Eventim awarded Vienna arena contract

Oak View Group originally won the bid to helm the long-delayed project last year, only for the decision to be overturned

News|06 Jan 2025

CTS Eventim shakes up Benelux leadership team

The live entertainment firm has announced a new regional ticketing lead following the departure of its Netherlands CEO

Trending Stories

news|03 Apr 2025

Trump’s tariffs: The live business reacts

news|01 Apr 2025

Trump signs executive order on ticket scalping

news|04 Apr 2025

Fans go gaga for Mayhem Ball tour

news|31 Mar 2025

Tributes paid to ticketing stalwart Will Quekett

news|02 Apr 2025

UK live industry backs plans for ticket resale cap

news|02 Apr 2025

Muse postpone Turkish concert amid protests

news|01 Apr 2025

Dua Lipa unveils Radical Optimism Latam tour leg

news|31 Mar 2025

Switzerland’s Paléo Festival sold out in 13 minutes

news|01 Apr 2025

EBB Music expands to UK with agent hires

news|03 Apr 2025

Festivals latest: IOW, Roskilde, Mallorca Live

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|20 Nov 2024

CTS Eventim installs eBay Europe co-founder as CTO

Karel Dörner, who will also join the CTS management board, will assume responsibility for the Group’s technology-focused units

CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg
News|21 Nov 2024

CTS Eventim revenues top €2bn, profits dip

The pan-European giant says it remains on a "stable growth trajectory" despite "increasingly challenging" economic conditions

CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg
News|27 Mar 2025

International acquisitions drive CTS’ record year

The live entertainment and ticketing giant generated revenue of €2.8bn and adjusted EBITDA of €542.2m for 2024

News|06 Nov 2024

CTS Eventim awarded Vienna arena contract

Oak View Group originally won the bid to helm the long-delayed project last year, only for the decision to be overturned

News|06 Jan 2025

CTS Eventim shakes up Benelux leadership team

The live entertainment firm has announced a new regional ticketing lead following the departure of its Netherlands CEO

IQ Jobs Board

International General ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Touring Technical Production ManagerBroadway Entertainment Group

London, UK / Dubai, UAEPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive

General ManagerConcorde 2

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE + Bonus Scheme

Communications & PR ManagerAcademy Music Group

Brixton, UKFull TimeCompetitive