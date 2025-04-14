x

news

Coldplay christen the stage at Kai Tak Sports Park

The first official concert was held at the $3.84bn multipurpose complex in Hong Kong last week

By Lisa Henderson on 14 Apr 2025

Coldplay at Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

Coldplay at Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong


Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park concluded its first official concerts last week, hosting 200,000 fans for Coldplay’s four-night run.

The $3.84bn multipurpose complex, situated on the former Kai Tak Airport in Kowloo, officially opened at the end of March with three days of Hong Kong Rugby Sevens action.

Designed by Populous architecture firm, the 28-hectare site features a 50,000-capacity main stadium with a retractable roof and a 10,000-capacity indoor arena.

Coldplay were the first act to christen the ASM Global-operated venue, delivering their first performances in Hong Kong in 16 years.

The four sold-out concerts took place in the main stadium on 8, 9, 11, and 12 April as part of the band’s record-breaking Music of the Spheres tour.

“We continue to advance and help elevate Hong Kong’s reputation as Asia’s Event Capital”

“As Hong Kong’s largest integrated sports and entertainment landmark, we are thrilled to welcome back Coldplay in our state-of-the-art facility, underscoring our commitment to bringing world-class sports and entertainment to the city,” says John Sharkey, CEO of Kai Tak Sports Park.

“The success of this concert series can be attributed to the collective effort and collaboration of multiple parties, including our audience, to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks. This milestone sets a strong foundation for upcoming events, which we are confident in delivering well, as we continue to advance and help elevate Hong Kong’s reputation as Asia’s Event Capital.”

According to a report from the Hong Kong Free Press, five people were arrested outside of Kai Tak Stadium for ticket scalping ahead of Coldplay’s residency at the stadium.

Seated tickets were officially priced between HK$399 ($51) and HK$2,099 ($270), while standing tickets were priced at HK$1,399. Some scalpers had touted tickets HK$1,000 ($128) higher than the official price on Tuesday night, according to local media.

Ticket scalping is an offence in Hong Kong and can incur a fine of up to HK$2,000 ($260).

 

