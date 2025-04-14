Coachella 2025: Rave reviews for blockbuster headliners

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott delivered lauded headline sets during weekend one of the California festival

Critics lauded headline sets from Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott during the opening weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Goldenvoice-promoted phenomenon made its return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from 11–13 April, for a 24th instalment.

This year’s bill also features the likes of Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, solo performances from BLACKPINK‘s Lisa and Jennie, Benson Boone, the original Misfits, Zedd, The Prodigy, Clairo, Enhypen and more.

Gaga closed the festival’s first night with her second headline set at Coachella, following an appearance in 2017 when she filled in for a pregnant Beyoncé. Friday night’s career-spanning, two-hour set earned rapturous reviews across the board, with The Guardian calling it “one of the best the desert has ever seen” while Billboard hailed it as a “genius commentary on fame”.

Green Day, one of the rare rock acts to headline Coachella over the last decade or so, helped to close out proceedings on Saturday, using their set to address the atrocities in Palestine and take aim at Donald Trump. Rolling Stone sumarised the set as “a career-spanning, best-of montage, packed with hits that crisscrossed the decades”.

Travis Scott, billed as the fourth Coachella headliner, occupied the same spot on the bill that No Doubt did in 2024. Backed by a 60-person strong marching band, the Houston-born rapper delivered a 29-song set which delivered on the promise of a “new chapter,” according to Billboard.

Critics also applauded Saturday sets from Charli XCX – who brought out Lorde, Billie Eilish and Troye Sivan for her highly-awaited performance – and Weezer, who were added to the bill last week and delivered an afternoon set at the Mojave tent.

Elsewhere, Irish hip-hop band Kneecap made headlines after leading an anti-Margaret Thatcher chant, with fans reporting the online stream had cut out shortly after.

Post Malone closed out weekend one with his first-ever headline set at Coachella, having topped the bill at sister festival Stagecoach last year. The US star accidentally leaked the Coachella’s lineup in November 2024, prompting organisers to publish the lineup ahead of schedule.

The Sunday night set saw Malone bring his country repertoire to Indio, with a set modeled on a sprawling Formula 1 track. Variety described the 90-minute offering as “an interactive hang with your best buddy whose music you happen to love” while The Guardian deemed his performance “charming and energetic”.

Although the first weekend of Coachella sold out, passes for the second weekend are still available. Tickets are divided into three tiers and priced at $539–$549 for general admission and $1,199–$1,399 for VIP. Camping passes start at $149.

Despite reportedly selling approximately 80% of the 250,000 tickets available for purchase this year, the festival remains the most-attended and highest-grossing annual festival in North America.

Coachella 2025 concludes from 18–20 April.

