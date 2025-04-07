x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran in, FKA Twigs out

Sheeran, along with Weezer, have been confirmed for one-off daytime sets at the forthcoming California festival

By Lisa Henderson on 07 Apr 2025


Ed Sheeran and Weezer have joined the lineup for the forthcoming Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival, while FKA Twigs has been forced to drop out due to “visa issues”.

The 125,000-capacity festival in California will return for a 24th instalment between 11–13 and 18–20 April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Weezer – who’ve been celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1994 self-titled debut – will play the Mojave tent on Saturday afternoon (3:10-3:55 p.m.) on 12 April, during the festival’s first weekend.

Sheeran also takes a Saturday daytime slot (3–4 pm) in Mojave on Saturday 19 April, during weekend two.

“It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into”

The lineup update comes just after FKA Twigs dropped out of the festival, and the remainder of her April tour dates in North America, due to “ongoing visa issues.”

“It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and I believe is amongst my strongest work and I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows,” Twigs announced via X (formerly Twitter).

The English artist, who is represented by UTA’s Sam Kirby Yoh and Parker Glenn in North America, promised she’s “working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible.”

Brazilian pop star Anitta also dropped out of Coachella last month “due to unexpected personal reasons.”

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott are due to headline the Goldenvoice-promoted festival.

Other major acts lined up for Coachella 2025 include Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, solo performances from BLACKPINK‘s Lisa and Jennie, Benson Boone, the original Misfits, Zedd, The Prodigy, Clairo, Enhypen and more.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in mid-April
News|21 Nov 2024

Coachella 2025 bill revealed ahead of schedule

The Goldenvoice-promoted event has unveiled the full line-up for next year after Post Malone set tongues wagging

Coachella Festival returns on 12 April
News|09 Dec 2024

Goldenvoice’s Paul Tollett talks Coachella 2025

The festival visionary has addressed criticism of Coachella's so-called "influencer culture" and discussed the reaction to next year's bill

Beabadoobee will perform during Brits Week 2023
News|14 Feb 2025

Goldenvoice announces Coachella 2025 sideshows

The likes of Jimmy Eat World, Lola Young and Basement Jaxx will perform at intimate venues in Southern California in the run-up to Coachella

News|29 Nov 2024

Ed Sheeran sets tour dates for Bhutan, India and Qatar

The British star has announced his biggest-ever run in India, the first-ever international gig in Bhutan and his long-awaited return to Qatar

News|05 Dec 2024

Ed Sheeran to headline new Abu Dhabi festival

Yas Island's Off-Limits Festival will feature more than 20 acts and is being promoted by Theory Eleven Entertainment

Trending Stories

news|03 Apr 2025

Trump’s tariffs: The live business reacts

news|04 Apr 2025

Fans go gaga for Mayhem Ball tour

news|02 Apr 2025

UK live industry backs plans for ticket resale cap

news|02 Apr 2025

Muse postpone Turkish concert amid protests

feature|04 Apr 2025

The Secret of Success: Gracie Abrams tour report

news|03 Apr 2025

Festivals latest: IOW, Roskilde, Mallorca Live

news|03 Apr 2025

Belgium’s Sportpaleis to be renamed in new deal

news|07 Apr 2025

Long-awaited Bradford Live reveals opening act

news|04 Apr 2025

CTS Eventim lodges appeal after court judgement

news|03 Apr 2025

IFF reveals details of expanded 2025 edition

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in mid-April
News|21 Nov 2024

Coachella 2025 bill revealed ahead of schedule

The Goldenvoice-promoted event has unveiled the full line-up for next year after Post Malone set tongues wagging

Coachella Festival returns on 12 April
News|09 Dec 2024

Goldenvoice’s Paul Tollett talks Coachella 2025

The festival visionary has addressed criticism of Coachella's so-called "influencer culture" and discussed the reaction to next year's bill

Beabadoobee will perform during Brits Week 2023
News|14 Feb 2025

Goldenvoice announces Coachella 2025 sideshows

The likes of Jimmy Eat World, Lola Young and Basement Jaxx will perform at intimate venues in Southern California in the run-up to Coachella

News|29 Nov 2024

Ed Sheeran sets tour dates for Bhutan, India and Qatar

The British star has announced his biggest-ever run in India, the first-ever international gig in Bhutan and his long-awaited return to Qatar

News|05 Dec 2024

Ed Sheeran to headline new Abu Dhabi festival

Yas Island's Off-Limits Festival will feature more than 20 acts and is being promoted by Theory Eleven Entertainment

IQ Jobs Board

Senior Business Finance ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

International General ManagerPophouse Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Touring Technical Production ManagerBroadway Entertainment Group

London, UK / Dubai, UAEPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive

General ManagerConcorde 2

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE + Bonus Scheme