Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran in, FKA Twigs out

Ed Sheeran and Weezer have joined the lineup for the forthcoming Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival, while FKA Twigs has been forced to drop out due to “visa issues”.

The 125,000-capacity festival in California will return for a 24th instalment between 11–13 and 18–20 April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Weezer – who’ve been celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1994 self-titled debut – will play the Mojave tent on Saturday afternoon (3:10-3:55 p.m.) on 12 April, during the festival’s first weekend.

Sheeran also takes a Saturday daytime slot (3–4 pm) in Mojave on Saturday 19 April, during weekend two.

The lineup update comes just after FKA Twigs dropped out of the festival, and the remainder of her April tour dates in North America, due to “ongoing visa issues.”

“It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and I believe is amongst my strongest work and I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows,” Twigs announced via X (formerly Twitter).

The English artist, who is represented by UTA’s Sam Kirby Yoh and Parker Glenn in North America, promised she’s “working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible.”

Brazilian pop star Anitta also dropped out of Coachella last month “due to unexpected personal reasons.”

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott are due to headline the Goldenvoice-promoted festival.

Other major acts lined up for Coachella 2025 include Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, solo performances from BLACKPINK‘s Lisa and Jennie, Benson Boone, the original Misfits, Zedd, The Prodigy, Clairo, Enhypen and more.

