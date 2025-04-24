x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Fontaines D.C. and CMAT to headline Guinness gig series

Ireland's beloved beer brand is hosting a three-day concert series at its Dublin headquarters next month

By Lisa Henderson on 24 Apr 2025

Fontaines DC triumphant as Etep 2019 closes

Fontaines D.C. and CMAT are the first confirmed headliners for a new concert series at the headquarters of Guinness in Dublin, Ireland.

Lovely Days Live will take place between 23–25 May at the St. James’s Gate brewery, with more than 7,000 people in attendance each night.

CMAT, who was born in Dublin and previously studied at the city’s Trinity College, will headline the Saturday bill, with support from local singer-songwriter Morgana and Irish trad supergroup BIIRD.

The following day, post-punk band Fontaines D.C and support act Lankum will close the series in their home city. The line-up for Friday is due to be announced next week.

CMAT, who was born in Dublin and previously studied at the city’s Trinity College, will headline the Saturday bill

Fans can apply for tickets to CMAT’s headline show via a ballot system until 2 pm BST this Friday (25 April).

Tickets are priced at €44.50 (£38.12) each and all proceeds from ticket sales will go towards The Guinness Dublin 8 Community Fund.

The series comes amid a major year of celebration for the Guinness Storehouse, marking 25 years since its official launch.

Acts that have previously played at Guiness HQ include Biig Piig, Armand Van Helden, Disclosure, Barry Can’t Swim, Kelis and Bicep.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|23 Apr 2025

Ticketera sets Guinness record for Bad Bunny run

The firm distributed more than 21,000 unique promo codes in just eight hours for the rapper's upcoming Puerto Rican residency

News|19 Nov 2024

Justin Timberlake to headline new UK festival

Meanwhile, Jamaican dancehall and reggae star Alkaline has announced a new festival at Wembley Arena for April 2025

News|21 Mar 2025

The Pogues, Dropkick Murphys to headline new Boston festival

Seisiún is the second Irish festival to launch in Boston this year after Dermot Kennedy's Misneach

News|04 Feb 2025

LN Australia series follows breakout local acts

Sound Check looks at the exposure three acts enjoyed after supporting some of the world's biggest names

Robert Smith, The Cure
News|19 Mar 2025

TCT reveals curator for 2026 concert series

The Who's Roger Daltry will hand the reins to The Cure's Robert Smith for the 2026 concert series

Trending Stories

news|22 Apr 2025

Live making ‘major strides’ on green issues

news|23 Apr 2025

Electronic music industry valued at $12.9 billion

news|22 Apr 2025

‘Festivals are back’: Bluesfest confirms 2026 return

news|23 Apr 2025

Music fans in favour of ticket resale cap, says survey

news|22 Apr 2025

New €92m stadium to be built in Venice

news|22 Apr 2025

Venue issues nix Katy Perry’s Guadalajara concerts

news|23 Apr 2025

Movers & Shakers: MTG, AEG, Legends

news|23 Apr 2025

Ticketera sets Guinness record for Bad Bunny run

news|24 Apr 2025

Age-old problem: Veteran acts’ insurance dilemma

news|24 Apr 2025

Oasis fans ‘lose £2m’ to resale ticket scams

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|23 Apr 2025

Ticketera sets Guinness record for Bad Bunny run

The firm distributed more than 21,000 unique promo codes in just eight hours for the rapper's upcoming Puerto Rican residency

News|19 Nov 2024

Justin Timberlake to headline new UK festival

Meanwhile, Jamaican dancehall and reggae star Alkaline has announced a new festival at Wembley Arena for April 2025

News|21 Mar 2025

The Pogues, Dropkick Murphys to headline new Boston festival

Seisiún is the second Irish festival to launch in Boston this year after Dermot Kennedy's Misneach

News|04 Feb 2025

LN Australia series follows breakout local acts

Sound Check looks at the exposure three acts enjoyed after supporting some of the world's biggest names

Robert Smith, The Cure
News|19 Mar 2025

TCT reveals curator for 2026 concert series

The Who's Roger Daltry will hand the reins to The Cure's Robert Smith for the 2026 concert series

IQ Jobs Board

Head of Tour Accounting, InternationalAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£70K - £75K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Assistant Front of House ManagerEventim Apollo

London, UKFull Time£31K - £35K + Benefits

General ManagerAMAAD / U-Live

Brighton, UKFull Time£35K - £40K + Profit Bonus

Front of House ManagerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKFull Time£40K - £45K a year + 10% Bonus & Benefits