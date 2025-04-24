Fontaines D.C. and CMAT to headline Guinness gig series

Ireland's beloved beer brand is hosting a three-day concert series at its Dublin headquarters next month

Fontaines D.C. and CMAT are the first confirmed headliners for a new concert series at the headquarters of Guinness in Dublin, Ireland.

Lovely Days Live will take place between 23–25 May at the St. James’s Gate brewery, with more than 7,000 people in attendance each night.

CMAT, who was born in Dublin and previously studied at the city’s Trinity College, will headline the Saturday bill, with support from local singer-songwriter Morgana and Irish trad supergroup BIIRD.

The following day, post-punk band Fontaines D.C and support act Lankum will close the series in their home city. The line-up for Friday is due to be announced next week.

Fans can apply for tickets to CMAT’s headline show via a ballot system until 2 pm BST this Friday (25 April).

Tickets are priced at €44.50 (£38.12) each and all proceeds from ticket sales will go towards The Guinness Dublin 8 Community Fund.

The series comes amid a major year of celebration for the Guinness Storehouse, marking 25 years since its official launch.

Acts that have previously played at Guiness HQ include Biig Piig, Armand Van Helden, Disclosure, Barry Can’t Swim, Kelis and Bicep.

