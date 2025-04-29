x

news

Chappell Roan signs with new management

The fast-rising star has enlisted Foundations Music partner and manager Drew Simmons

By Lisa Henderson on 29 Apr 2025


Fast-rising superstar Chappell Roan has signed with Foundations Music partner and manager Drew Simmons.

Simmons is best known as Noah Kahan’s manager, though the US-based management firm also represents artists including jazz-pop act Laufey and viral star Rebecca Black.

The news was officially announced yesterday (Monday 28 April) after Simmons began working with Roan earlier in the year.

“Thrilled to be working with Chappell Roan – it’s an honour to welcome her to Foundations,” he wrote on social media.

“Thrilled to be working with Chappell Roan – it’s an honour to welcome her to Foundations”

Simmons also tagged the larger team, which includes Roan’s assistant Kyle Goold along with Foundations’ Lauren McKinney, Emily Harlan, Ellie Hocking, Nate Futral, Izzy Newirth, Brooks Dawson and Caroline Scofield.

Roan’s live team includes Wasserman Music’s Adele Slater and Anna Bewers in the UK, and their colleagues Jackie Nalpant and Kiely Mosiman in the US.

The 27-year-old split with her former manager, State Of the Art’s Nick Bobetsky, last November.

Bobetsky met Roan in 2018 and managed the artist through her breakout years, which included such milestones as scoring her first Billboard Hot 100 top 10 with Good Luck, Babe! and a top 5 entry for The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess on the Billboard 200 — plus her first slate of Grammy nominations, including in all of the Big Four categories.

 

News|06 Dec 2024

Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan set for UK fests

The American breakthrough sensations will headline next year's BST Hyde Park and Reading & Leeds, respectively

News|07 Jan 2025

2025 festivals: Rock en Seine scores Chappell Roan exclusive

Meanwhile, Rock For People in Czech Republic has added a fifth day for its 30th anniversary edition, headlined by a legendary rock band

News|01 Apr 2025

Trump signs executive order on ticket scalping

The US president, joined in Oval Office by Kid Rock, claims the move will bring "common sense" changes to live event ticketing

News|17 Dec 2024

What makes a major festival headliner?

Amid Chappell Roan's meteoric rise to headline status, is the traditional model changing? Promoters deliver their verdicts

Montreux Jazz Festival 2024
News|10 Apr 2025

Festivals 2025: Montreux reveals star-studded bill

Summer Sessions, Stadtpark Open Air, EXIT Festival, Electric Castle, Abu Dhabi GP and Saudi Arabia GP have also made lineup announcements

