Chappell Roan signs with new management

The fast-rising star has enlisted Foundations Music partner and manager Drew Simmons

Fast-rising superstar Chappell Roan has signed with Foundations Music partner and manager Drew Simmons.

Simmons is best known as Noah Kahan’s manager, though the US-based management firm also represents artists including jazz-pop act Laufey and viral star Rebecca Black.

The news was officially announced yesterday (Monday 28 April) after Simmons began working with Roan earlier in the year.

“Thrilled to be working with Chappell Roan – it’s an honour to welcome her to Foundations,” he wrote on social media.

“Thrilled to be working with Chappell Roan – it’s an honour to welcome her to Foundations”

Simmons also tagged the larger team, which includes Roan’s assistant Kyle Goold along with Foundations’ Lauren McKinney, Emily Harlan, Ellie Hocking, Nate Futral, Izzy Newirth, Brooks Dawson and Caroline Scofield.

Roan’s live team includes Wasserman Music’s Adele Slater and Anna Bewers in the UK, and their colleagues Jackie Nalpant and Kiely Mosiman in the US.

The 27-year-old split with her former manager, State Of the Art’s Nick Bobetsky, last November.

Bobetsky met Roan in 2018 and managed the artist through her breakout years, which included such milestones as scoring her first Billboard Hot 100 top 10 with Good Luck, Babe! and a top 5 entry for The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess on the Billboard 200 — plus her first slate of Grammy nominations, including in all of the Big Four categories.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.