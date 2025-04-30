New Superstruct CEO as Channel 4 boss takes helm

Alex Mahon, who was named as the UK channel's first female CEO in 2017, is to become the new boss of the festival giant

Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon is to become the new CEO of festival giant Superstruct Entertainment.

Mahon announced her departure from the state-owned UK broadcaster on Monday (28 April), revealing she will leave the business this summer after nearly eight years at the helm. She is expected to assume her new role in the autumn.

Superstruct owns and operates over 80 music festivals across 10 countries in Europe and Australia, including Wacken Open Air, Parookaville, Tinderbox, Sónar, Øya, Benicàssim, Kendal Calling and Boardmasters. The London-based company became the world’s second-largest festival promoter in just six years.

The firm was founded in 2017 by Creamfields founder James Barton alongside Roderik Schlösser, who is moving to a non-Executive position on the company’s board.

“Roderik has been instrumental in shaping Superstruct’s journey over the past years,” James Barton, co-founder and board member of Superstruct. “Working alongside and sharing this experience with him has been an honour. What we built together will be an everlasting testament to his vision and skills as a leader. I’m personally delighted that he will continue to contribute to the evolution of our story as a member of the Board, offering continuity, strategic insight, and deep knowledge of the business as we enter our next phase.”

Mahon adds: “I’ve long admired the energy, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit that defines Superstruct. It’s a rare kind of business – high-growth, multi-territory, and built by founders who truly understand how to create unforgettable live experiences.

“There’s a clear sense of purpose here: connecting people through culture, creativity, and the joy of shared moments. I’m genuinely excited to join this talented group of creative founders and business leaders to help shape what comes next – with communities, innovation, and emotion at the centre of it all.”

Mahon joined Channel 4 in 2017 as the organisation’s first female CEO, and is credited with securing its public ownership through two privatisation attempts while transforming it into a “digital-first public service streamer”.

Andrew Fisher, Chair of Superstruct Entertainment, says: “We are delighted to welcome Alex to Superstruct at this pivotal moment of our development. Her exceptional track record in the creative sector and experience leading complex organisations through growth and transformation make her the ideal leader as we continue to scale our business globally.

“As we further strengthen our position as one of the leading live entertainment companies in the world, Alex’s vision and leadership will help us deliver even more extraordinary experiences for our millions of fans around the world.”

Global investment giant KKR acquired Superstruct from Providence for a reported €1.3 billion in June 2024, with fellow private equity firm CVC also securing a stake in the company later that year.

