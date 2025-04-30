Candy Artists duo switch to Earth Agency

The respected London-based independent agency has made Matthew Cooper and Harvey Dent the latest additions to its growing team

Leading independent Earth Agency has added Matthew Cooper and Harvey Dent from Candy Artists to its growing team.

The move follows the recent arrival of Eleanor McGuinness, Duncan Smith and Arthur Janssen to Earth from Playbook.

“It’s been a busy but exciting time welcoming these brilliant independent agents on board and we are incredibly excited about the synergy and artist rosters they bring with them,” says Earth Agency co-founder Claire Courtney.

Cooper began his agency career at 13 Artists nearly 15 years ago before co-founding Candy Artists in May 2020. He brings a client roster including Dry Cleaning, The Orielles, Bodega, Protomartyr, The Bug Club and Honesty.

“I’m delighted to be joining such a future-facing agency that champions diversity and innovation across its roster,” says Cooper. “I’m excited to build something meaningful here, working with some great people who approach music and the industry in a way that aligns with my thinking.

“The team here are working on some incredible artists, and I look forward to helping them develop as much as building my own roster. I believe Earth can offer a genuine alternative for those artists looking for independent representation.”

“We have always been a very broad agency in terms of the types of artists we represent”

Candy Artists will continue to operate as an artist and producer management company.

“I am incredibly proud of what we built at Candy and look forward to seeing how Helena Watmuff, co-founder of Candy, develops the company over the next few years,” adds Cooper. “The management roster is in a strong place, and I know it will continue to grow and push boundaries. I’m thrilled to have that roster welcomed as part of the Earth family.”

London-based Earth Agency, which celebrated a decade in business last year, represents over 450 artists, spanning a broad spectrum of genres. It was co-founded by four female agents: Courtney, Isla Angus, Naomi Palmer and Rebecca Prochnik, alongside head of operations Luke Williamson in 2014.

“We have always been a very broad agency in terms of the types of artists we represent, and it really feels as though the energy and investment we have funnelled over the years into talent at both artist and agent level is gathering momentum” says Palmer.

Williamson adds: “We are incredibly proud to provide a strong agency platform for these well-respected agents.”

