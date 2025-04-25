Campaigners bid to halt Brockwell Park festivals

The legal challenge by a residents' group threatens to have significant repercussions for city-based festivals in the UK

‏The potential for conflict between city-based festivals and their residential neighbours has been highlighted by legal action seeking to halt large-scale events in one of London’s busiest parks.

Neighbours of Brockwell Park in South East London, site of a range of large festivals including Mighty Hoopla, Wide Awake, Field Day, Cross the Tracks and City Splash, have crowdfunded more than £30,000 (€35,000) to launch a High Court review of the current licensing process.

The campaign group Protect Brockwell Park cites “ecological damage, loss of public access, flood risks, biodiversity loss and air and noise pollution” as its key complaints. It wants full planning applications to be required for each event, a process that could have a significant knock-on effect not just for gatherings in Brockwell Park, but other events held across the UK.

This week, high-profile local resident and BAFTA-winning actor Sir Mark Rylance joined the fray, saying: “Brockwell Park is a place for people and nature. It is essential to many people’s mental health, to our joy, our healing grief.

“It was a gift to the local community and is held in trust for us by Lambeth. The imposition of high steel walls for Brockwell Live every summer destroys the park for weeks and harms the grass, trees and plant life for months if not for ever. It turns it into a prison camp.”

Campaign founder Jen Hawkins tells IQ the initial legal hearing will take place in “early May” and claims the outcome could impact this year’s planned events.

“Our attempts to engage meaningfully with the council or organisers have been met with only surface-level responses,” she says. “To ensure events suit both the park and community, genuine public consultation is needed – something currently lacking.”

“We understand the importance of Brockwell Park to local residents and take our stewardship seriously”

Brockwell Live, the umbrella group which encompasses festivals run by a number of promoters including Superstruct and Broadwick Live, says it takes its stewardship of the park seriously.

“Brockwell Live delivers a series of free and ticketed events in Brockwell Park with more than half of attendees coming from across Greater London,” reads a statement to IQ. “Celebrating the city’s diverse music and culture, events include the capital’s largest Caribbean and African music festival, a nationally significant queer pop festival and a critically acclaimed celebration of jazz, funk and soul.

“We understand the importance of Brockwell Park to local residents and take our stewardship seriously. We welcome scrutiny and maintain open channels for dialogue with residents, councillors, and community groups at all times.”

Organisers point out that the festivals have donated over £150,000 to local organisations to date through their community fund, and have paid £317,000 to help maintain the park over the past five years. A dedicated community manager and resident hotline is available for engagement with local residents.

Since 2023, the festival organisers have also co-produced the Lambeth Country Show, a free event run by the local authority for 50 years, saving the council over £700,000 last year.

With fan desire for easily-accessible day festivals continuing to grow, it is increasingly bringing promoters and local authorities into potential conflict with local communities. Event organisers are turning to a range of strategies to ensure local residents are onboard with events.

Earlier this year, electronic music event specialists AMAAD announced the launch of BM Park Live, a series of large-scale electronic music events at Boston Manor Park in West London. It has also prioritised community engagement, offering a ballot for local residents, contributions to a park and community fund and a programme that offers local young people their first step into the event production industry.

“We shouldn’t overlook the positive power of city festivals”

Anton Lockwood, director of live at DHP Family, which runs Splendour in Nottingham, points out that city festivals offer an opportunity for people to see a range of “established international artists right on their doorsteps” and provide an easy path into first-time festival-going.

“Urban events are a key part of the live music landscape as this type of event offers a festival experience, without having to pitch a tent in a muddy field – so opens festivals up to people who might not go otherwise – and as such are really important and growing,” he says.

“They also drive tourism into their host cities and, as there’s no camping, will lead to hotel stays and restaurant visits so can contribute hugely to a city’s economy. We urge cities to consider this when assessing the impact of things like traffic and noise.”

Large events run successfully in urban settings across the world, with Yourope General Secretary Holger Jan Schmidt pointing out that the organisation – made up of more than 100 European festivals – has had “inner city festivals as members since our foundation”.

Fruzsina Szép of Goodlive, which runs city festivals Superbloom in Munich and Lollapalooza in Berlin, tells IQ she is fortunate that in both locations, residents are used to frequent large-scale events in the cities’ respective Olympic parks.

Like other organisers of city-based festivals, Superbloom and Lollapalooza Berlin run extensive community engagement and consultation processes and have mechanisms in place for residents to contact event organisers throughout the shows. One very small group of especially impacted residents in Berlin are offered the choice of free tickets to the festival or hotel rooms elsewhere in Berlin for two nights.

“We shouldn’t overlook the positive power of city festivals, which at their best can become one with the city and represent it on the world stage,” she says.

While pointing out that there are differences not just between countries in the acceptance of urban festivals, but between specific cities and communities within them, Schmidt adds that good communication is the key.

“For me, it’s obviously the same as with your personal neighbours. If you want a good relationship, take care of it,” he says.

“You should proactively approach the residents, seek exchange, extend invitations, if necessary in joint dialogue with the authorities. For sure, this will never solve everyone’s concerns and sensitivities, but a good relationship with the majority of the neighbourhood is the basis for dealing with the rest.”

