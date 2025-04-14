CALM announces intimate phone-free concerts

The suicide prevention charity has planned fundraising concerts with acts such as Declan McKenna, Tom Walker and Nathan Evans

Declan McKenna, Tom Walker and Nathan Evans among others will perform intimate phone-free gigs across Scotland to raise money for suicide prevention charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

In the run-up to Mental Health Awareness Week (12–18 May 2025), CALM will host three concerts at the Edinburgh Assembly Rooms, Stirling Albert Halls and Glasgow Old Fruit Market. Nina Nesbitt, Saint PHNX and Caity Baser will deliver support sets.

Each venue will be using Yondr phone pouches for the duration of the shows to ensure mobile phones and any other recording equipment aren’t used during the performances.

Tickets cost £12.20 each – the amount it takes to fund a call to CALM’s free-to-access suicide prevention helpline, which is run by trained professionals – and 30% of ticket sales will be donated to the charity to make their work possible.

“Music, and musicians, truly are a lifeline for so many people going through tough times”

“CALM started its life in music, having been set up by Factory Records’ Tony Wilson,” says Simon Gunning, CEO of Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). “It’s part of our DNA, and a key tool in our fight against suicide. Music, and musicians, truly are a lifeline for so many people going through tough times, and it’s apt that these three gigs are taking place in the lead up to Mental Health Awareness Week.

“The theme this year is community, and there really is no greater community than music, and the collective experience of live music in particular – especially when we get a chance to switch off from our phones for a few hours. We’re incredibly grateful to all the artists involved, including our Ambassador Tom Walker.”

Phone-free gigs are an increasing trend, with acts including Bob Dylan and Ghost forbidding devices at their recent gigs. Iconic hotel and nightspot Pikes Ibiza, meanwhile, prohibits mobile phones from the dancefloor seven nights a week.

See the full list of CALM’s concerts below.

Edinburgh Assembly Rooms – Friday 2nd May 2025

Tom Walker – Nina Nesbitt

Stirling Albert Halls – Tuesday 6th May 2025

Declan McKenna – Bradley Simpson

Glasgow Old Fruit Market – Saturday 10th May 2025

Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX – Caity Baser

Fans can now sign up for the on-sale at 10 am on Thursday 17 April.

