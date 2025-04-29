Bulgarian festival to file for bankruptcy

Meadows in the Mountains says it has debts of over €400k and is unable to repay some ticket-holders, crew and service providers

Bulgaria’s Meadows in the Mountains (MITM) has been cancelled for 2025 as the festival prepares to file for bankruptcy with debts of more than €400,000.

The event had been set for 14-18 August in the Rhodope Mountains, but will no longer go ahead due to “insurmountable” challenges.

Last year’s edition was also called off after permission to stage it on the scheduled dates was revoked due to the government elections, according to organisers.

“This decision has not come lightly,” reads a statement attributed to the Meadows team. “But in the last two years, we’ve faced challenges that are now proving to be insurmountable, following a series of unfortunate events that have been putting us backwards with every new step we’ve tried to take.”

Ticket-holders for 2025 will receive refunds as their money has been held in escrow, but fans who bought tickets for the cancelled 2024 event – as well as those who rolled over their tickets to 2025 – have been told that debt falls into the bankruptcy proceedings.

“We’re sorry to say that at this time, we are not in a financial position to process your refunds,” adds the statement. “We understand how disappointing this is, and we’re deeply sorry. If and when we are able to generate income through new ventures, we truly hope to find a way to honour your support – and we’ll be transparent about any developments on this front.”

The festival also apologises to the crew and service providers still owed cash from the most recent MITM in 2023.

“We know this debt is significant,” it states. “It forms part of the bankruptcy proceedings, and while we currently have no funds to repay you, we are exploring every possible path towards future restitution.”

“Now, with over €400,000 in accumulated debt, we do not say a viable way forward and the time has come to pause – and let go”

The 3,000-cap event launched in 2011 and has featured acts such as Dancefloor Therapy, Anna Wall, Last Orders, Fantastic Twins, Jamie Tiller, Georgie Rogers, Gideon, London Disco Society and Xen.

Organisers say that key members of the MITM production team exited ahead of the 2023 edition following “serious personal allegations”.

“Despite this, we pushed forward to deliver our gathering – at great personal and financial cost and risk,” they continue. “The result: over €150,000 in unpaid crew and service provider debt, and an immense toll on our community.”

The team have left the door open for a comeback in the future.

“Though this chapter is closing, we do not believe that Mountains has breathed its last breath,” concludes the statement. “We are working on ways to stay connected to the mountain, host alternative, countercultural gatherings, and rebuild something slowly, regeneratively and soulfully.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.