news

At least 58 dead after nightclub roof collapses

More than 150 people were injured in the incident during a concert by singer Rubby Pérez in the Dominican Republic

By James Hanley on 08 Apr 2025

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic


image © Enmanuelestebu

At least 58 people have died after a roof collapsed during a concert at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

The tragedy occurred at 12.45am this morning (8 April) at the 1,000-cap Jet Set Club in the capital Santo Domingo, where merengue singer Rubby Pérez was performing. The band’s saxophonist was among those killed.

More than 150 people – including Pérez – were injured, with the emergency services still working to rescue survivors trapped under the debris.

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” said Juan Manuel Méndez, the director of the emergency operations centre.

“It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner”

Méndez noted that ambulances had transported more than 100 casualties to hospitals in the area.

Pérez’s manager Enrique Paulino told reporters he initially thought the ceiling collapse was an earthquake, adding: “It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner.”

It is not yet known what caused the incident.

In a post on X, president Luis Abinader said: “We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub.  “We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families.”

The tragedy comes less than a month after dozens of people died in a fire during a concert by hip-hop duo DNKat the Pulse nightclub in Kočani, North Macedonia. The death toll from the blaze rose to 60 last week with the passing of a critically-injured burns victim. Thirty-four people remain in custody.

 

Read More Like This

IG Arena, Nagoya
News|29 Nov 2024

Japan to open at least four new arenas in 2025

The venues will come online in Nagoya, Kobe, Kagawa and Tokyo

News|28 Oct 2024

Tool announce festival in Dominican Republic

The American band will host some of the biggest names in rock music during the three-day getaway...

News|02 Dec 2024

Worker dies while dismantling Iron Maiden stage

A stagehand suffered a fatal head injury after falling 14 metres when a metal pillar gave way following the rock band's Chile shows

News|02 Jan 2025

Four die after NYE music festival in Malaysia

The victims, who had attended Pinkfish Countdown 2024 at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon, are suspected to have taken ecstasy

News|17 Mar 2025

15 detained after deadly North Macedonia club fire

At least 59 people died in the blaze at Kocani's Pulse nightclub, which was hosting a show by hip-hop duo DNK

