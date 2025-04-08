At least 58 dead after nightclub roof collapses

More than 150 people were injured in the incident during a concert by singer Rubby Pérez in the Dominican Republic

At least 58 people have died after a roof collapsed during a concert at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

The tragedy occurred at 12.45am this morning (8 April) at the 1,000-cap Jet Set Club in the capital Santo Domingo, where merengue singer Rubby Pérez was performing. The band’s saxophonist was among those killed.

More than 150 people – including Pérez – were injured, with the emergency services still working to rescue survivors trapped under the debris.

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” said Juan Manuel Méndez, the director of the emergency operations centre.

“It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner”

Méndez noted that ambulances had transported more than 100 casualties to hospitals in the area.

Pérez’s manager Enrique Paulino told reporters he initially thought the ceiling collapse was an earthquake, adding: “It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner.”

It is not yet known what caused the incident.

In a post on X, president Luis Abinader said: “We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. “We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families.”

The tragedy comes less than a month after dozens of people died in a fire during a concert by hip-hop duo DNKat the Pulse nightclub in Kočani, North Macedonia. The death toll from the blaze rose to 60 last week with the passing of a critically-injured burns victim. Thirty-four people remain in custody.

