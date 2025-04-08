x

news

AMAAD announces new London electronic music series

BM Park Live will launch this summer at Boston Manor Park with the Junction 2 and Paradise in the City festivals

By James Hanley on 08 Apr 2025


image © Rob Jones for Khroma Collective

UK-based promoter A Man About A Dog (AMAAD) has announced the launch of new electronic music series BM Park Live.

Set for London’s Boston Manor Park, the series will include the expansion of AMAAD’s techno event Junction 2 from 25-27 July at the 15,000-cap BM Park Live, followed by the debut of Paradise in the City festival on 2 August.

Paradise in the City will be the first UK festival run by Jamie Jones, co-founder of Hot Creations label, Hot Natured and head of Paradise Music

“The launch of BM Park Live will allow us to deliver more high-quality, immersive festivals with higher production value”

“Since launching Junction 2 as a one-day festival at Boston Manor Park in 2016 we have long recognised the potential of this uniquely diverse site,” says AMAAD CEO Will Harold. “The launch of BM Park Live will allow us to deliver more high-quality, immersive festivals with higher production value, allowing for even more exciting and ambitious projects.”

AMAAD has shared its long-term ambition to deliver more events at Boston Manor Park and solidify the venue as “a key multi-genre destination for all electronic music fans”.

This year BM Park Live festivals will feature four stages: The Bridge – set in an industrial space beneath the M4 flyover; The Grid/Main Stage – an expansive open-air arena; The Woods – an intimate dancefloor nestled deep in the forest at Boston Manor Park; plus a brand new stage featuring new production yet to be revealed.

Organisers have also pledged to strengthen their focus on community-focused sustainability and youth engagement initiatives. Following the implementation of a wide range of measures over the last two years, Junction 2 has pledged to go beyond net-zero in 2025.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Let us dance, says UK electronic music sector
News|05 Feb 2025

Electronic music’s £2.4bn boost to UK economy

The third edition of the NTIA's UK Electronic Music Industry Report highlights the scene's huge economic contribution

News|20 Jan 2025

New six-day live music series to launch in London

Open-air dance music event Labyrinth on the Thames will debut at Old Royal Naval College over two weekends in August

News|02 Jan 2025

Plans to stage multi-day London K-pop festival

Promoter Magic Sound is bidding to bring the 15,000-cap Made in Korea (MIK) to Brent's Northwick Park this June

News|03 Jan 2025

London’s new entertainment district takes flight

ExCel London's Damian Norman takes IQ inside Royal Docks' Immerse LDN, which will welcome Elvis Evolution this spring

News|13 Feb 2025

Victoria announces $50k grants for music festivals

The news arrives as another major music festival bites the dust for 2025

