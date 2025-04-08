AMAAD announces new London electronic music series

BM Park Live will launch this summer at Boston Manor Park with the Junction 2 and Paradise in the City festivals

UK-based promoter A Man About A Dog (AMAAD) has announced the launch of new electronic music series BM Park Live.

Set for London’s Boston Manor Park, the series will include the expansion of AMAAD’s techno event Junction 2 from 25-27 July at the 15,000-cap BM Park Live, followed by the debut of Paradise in the City festival on 2 August.

Paradise in the City will be the first UK festival run by Jamie Jones, co-founder of Hot Creations label, Hot Natured and head of Paradise Music

“The launch of BM Park Live will allow us to deliver more high-quality, immersive festivals with higher production value”

“Since launching Junction 2 as a one-day festival at Boston Manor Park in 2016 we have long recognised the potential of this uniquely diverse site,” says AMAAD CEO Will Harold. “The launch of BM Park Live will allow us to deliver more high-quality, immersive festivals with higher production value, allowing for even more exciting and ambitious projects.”

AMAAD has shared its long-term ambition to deliver more events at Boston Manor Park and solidify the venue as “a key multi-genre destination for all electronic music fans”.

This year BM Park Live festivals will feature four stages: The Bridge – set in an industrial space beneath the M4 flyover; The Grid/Main Stage – an expansive open-air arena; The Woods – an intimate dancefloor nestled deep in the forest at Boston Manor Park; plus a brand new stage featuring new production yet to be revealed.

Organisers have also pledged to strengthen their focus on community-focused sustainability and youth engagement initiatives. Following the implementation of a wide range of measures over the last two years, Junction 2 has pledged to go beyond net-zero in 2025.

